Jazz Chisholm Jr. the latest Marlins player on the injured list. How Miami is replacing him

The Miami Marlins on Wednesday placed rookie infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain prior to their series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field and recalled Isan Diaz to the active roster.

Diaz, who started the season at the alternate training site and joined the team midway through their three-city road trip, is starting at second base and batting seventh.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Chisholm’s hamstring cramped up when he stole second base in the first inning of Miami’s 5-4 loss on Tuesday, although Mattingly didn’t notice anything major until after Chisholm made his way back to the dugout.

Chisholm led off the game Tuesday with a first-pitch infield single, beating out a throw from a routine ground ball to Brewers shortstop Luis Urias. Chisholm had a sprint speed of 30.1 feet per second on the run to first (30 feet per second is considered elite). He stole second one pitch later, getting under a tag from second baseman Pablo Reyes, and advanced to third on a Miguel Rojas groundout to first base before scoring on a Jesus Aguilar sacrifice fly.

Jose Devers, the Marlins’ No. 8 overall prospect who made his major-league debut Saturday, replaced Chisholm for the final eight innings of Tuesday’s game.

“He ran pretty good from third to home on the sac fly,” Mattingly said. “We didn’t notice a big jump or anything ... but when you say your hamstring tightened up, you’re going to be cautious right away.”

With that, Diaz will now get a look at second base for the immediate future.

He started the season at the alternate training site after struggling during spring training (.059 batting average and 13 strikeouts), but the club still remains optimistic in Diaz, whom they acquired from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade in January 2018. In 56 career games, Diaz has just a .174 batting average with five home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored while holding his own defensively.

Diaz played just seven games in 2020. He opted out of the season when the Marlins went through their COVID-19 outbreak, asked for and was granted a return after the Aug. 31 trade deadline and went on the injured list with a groin strain five games after his return.

Chisholm is the fourth Marlins starting position player to land on the IL during the past two weeks. They are also without starting center fielder Starling Marte (fractured left rib), third baseman Brian Anderson (left oblique strain) and catcher Jorge Alfaro (left hamstring strain). Four starting pitchers — Elieser Hernandez, Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Jorge Guzman — are dealing with various arm injuries.

A positive: Anderson took ground balls at third base pregame Wednesday in Milwaukee with no issues. The Marlins are hopeful to activate him off the IL this weekend when they face the Washington Nationals to wrap up their three-city, 10-game trip.