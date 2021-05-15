An update on Jazz Chisholm Jr. as he takes next step toward rejoining Marlins’ roster

Rookie middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. took the next step toward returning to the Miami Marlins’ active roster.

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, joined the team in Los Angeles on Saturday as the Marlins continue their three-game road series with the Dodgers. Chisholm is not on the active roster, but the fact that the Marlins had him fly cross country to be with the big-league team instead of continuing his rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is a positive sign.

Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored. He looked fine running the basepaths in all three games.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Friday he anticipated Chisholm would rejoin the club at some point on this road trip, which continues with three games against the Philadelphia Phillies starting Tuesday after the series with the Dodgers ends on Sunday.

“We do expect to get Jazz,” Mattingly said, “obviously barring any kind of setback.”

When asked Friday if it would be possible for Chisholm’s return to come in Los Angeles or if the team would wait until they were in Philadelphia, Mattingly said: “I would think Philly for sure. I think LA’s a possibility. It’s more of the organization making sure that medical feels good about it.”

Chisholm, who was the Marlins’ leadoff hitter for the last seven games he played before his injury, is hitting .290 this season with four home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. His seven stolen bases are still tied for the most in the National League and trail just Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield (12) and Oakland’s Ramon Laureano (eight) for the overall MLB lead.

More Marlins roster news

The Marlins recalled left-handed prospect Braxton Garrett, the club’s No. 7 overall prospect, prior to Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. Cody Poteet was been optioned to Triple A Jacksonville to make room for Garrett on the active roster.

Right-handed pitcher Luis Madero also cleared waivers and has accepted his assignment to Triple A.

This story will be updated.