Marlins continue with community engagement by providing meals to voters at 2 locations

Lewis Brinson stood across the street from the Liberty Square Community Center, a polling location in Liberty City, and had a simple message to those going in to vote on Election Day.

“Y’all need some lunch?” the Miami Marlins outfielder asked.

Brinson, a South Florida native who just finished his third MLB season with the hometown Marlins, spent an hour on site to help the Miami Marlins Foundation with Feed The Polls gave away 4,000 total meals at two polling locations on Tuesday. In addition to the Liberty Square Community Center, the Marlins were also stationed outside Citrus Grove Middle School in Little Havana, where Marlins Park is easily seen to the east.

The Marlins had about 10 volunteers at each site giving away prepackaged meals, a choice of chicken and rice burritos or veggie burgers along with bottled water. The Infatuation, Zagat, and The Migrant Kitchen, three partners with Feed The Polls, made all the meals over the past four days in the Marlins Park kitchen.

“We wanted to make sure we were doing our part to eliminate any potential barriers for folks to come out to vote,” Miami Marlins Foundation executive director Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza said. “We didn’t want food security to be an issue or folks having to run home to make dinner, so we wanted to make sure we were able to work with Feed The Polls and provide meals.”

The Miami Marlins Foundation in partnership with Feed The Polls gave away 4,000 pre-packaged meals like these at two Miami-Dade polling locations: Citrus Grove Middle School in Little Havana and the Liberty Square Community Center in Liberty City on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins Foundation raised money for the initiative through a “Promote the Vote” auction where fans can bid on custom-painted Jordan 1 and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers designed by local South Florida artist and firefighter Julian Reams that featuring social justice themes. Authentic game-worn Negro League throwback Miami Giants jerseys and 2020 Miami Marlins game-used memorabilia are also up for bids.

They also partnered with Miami-based community platform, apparel label and retail concept destination UNKNWN to design a T-shirt with the phrase “One City. One Team. United.” that is available at UNKNWN’s Wynwood storefront and online for $30.

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson gives out free meals at the Liberty Square Community Center polling station in Liberty City on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Brinson, born and raised in Fort Lauderdale and a graduate of Coral Springs High, has made a purpose of getting out in the community when he can. Brinson, who had his best season on the field this year since joining the organization before the 2018 season despite limited playing time (.226 batting average, six doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored over 106 at-bats), was at the forefront of the Marlins’ involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement and has become a more vocal player inside Miami’s clubhouse.

He wants to hear the community’s voice, too.

“We want to represent the city of Miami the right way,” Brinson said. “If I’m here, I want to be part of giving back. ... I love seeing people’s faces when we give them food or just when they see us, just to help them when maybe they’re going through something in their lives.”

Miami Marlins Foundation executive director Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza hands out a meal at the Citrus Grove Middle School polling location in Little Havana, Florida, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The Miami Marlins Foundation in partnership with Feed The Polls gave away 4,000 meals at two polling locations on Election Day. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

This is just the latest effort by the Miami Marlins Foundation to help the South Florida community during what has been a trying year. The foundation held weekly drive-thru food distributions at Marlins Park and supplemental locations through their Home Plate Relief Fund. All told, Egusquiza said the Miami Marlins Foundation has donated 800,000 meals since April.

“This is a priority for us,” said Mike Shaw, the Marlins’ vice president of experience and innovation. “This is a movement that we are fully engaged in and fully behind. ... This is just another step in how we want to engage with our future.”