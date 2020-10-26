Marlins, Miami-based UNKNWN partner up to benefit Feed The Polls as Election Day nears

The Miami Marlins have partnered with Miami-based community platform, apparel label and retail concept destination UNKNWN with a focus on voting, social justice and racial equality.

The groups collaboratively designed a T-shirt with the phrase “One City. One Team. United.” that is available at UNKNWN’s Wynwood storefront and online for $30. Proceeds will go toward a Marlins Foundation voting initiative with Feed The Polls, which will provide 2,000 meals at select polling locations in Liberty City and Little Havana on Nov. 3.

“Exercising the right to vote is crucial in order to build a better future for our communities,” Jaron Kanfer, who co-founded UNKNWN with LeBron James and Frankie Walker Jr. in 2011, said in a press release. “Partnering with the Marlins Foundation’s Voting Initiative with Feed The Polls we can support our neighbors and provide a sense of meal relief to those who need it on Election Day.”

The club is also holding a “Promote the Vote” auction where fans can bid on custom-painted Jordan 1 and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers designed by local South Florida artist and firefighter Julian Reams that featuring social justice themes. Authentic game-worn Negro League throwback Miami Giants jerseys and 2020 Miami Marlins game-used memorabilia are also up for bids.

“We continue to stand with our community during this critical time, recognizing that amazing things can be accomplished when we are united,” Marlins vice president of experience and innovation Michael Shaw said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with UNKNWN who shares our passion in making an impact across South Florida as we focus on social justice, racial equality and the importance of voting. This initiative will help provide healthy meals for some of our at-risk community members and hopefully remove a point of friction as voters participate on Election Day.”