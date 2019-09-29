Miami Marlins veteran Martin Prado’s latest accomplishment: 100 career home runs

Marlins’ Martin Prado had ‘butterflies in my stomach’ during walk-off win Miami Marlins infielder Martin Prado discusses his walk-off winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins infielder Martin Prado discusses his walk-off winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Martin Prado has been waiting on this moment for nearly four months. The veteran Miami Marlins infielder has been stuck at the 99 career home run mark since April 24.

And then, in the third inning of Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, Prado hit the latest milestone of his career. The 35-year-old belted a 2-1 pitch from Edgar Garcia to left field at Citizens Bank Park for career home run No. 100. He is the 25th player born in Venezuela to hit 100 home runs at the MLB level.

It serves as the latest highlight for the 14-year MLB veteran who has been limited over the past three seasons as injuries took their toll.

He recorded his 1,500th career hit and his 600th RBI during the Marlins’ two-game road trip against the Cleveland Indians in April — the same series in which he hit his 99th career home run.

Prado, who has been with the Marlins since 2015 after spending the bulk of his career with the Atlanta Braves (2006-2012) before stops with the Diamondbacks (2013-2014) and New York Yankees (2015), played in just 91 games over the 2017 and 2018 seasons while dealing with injuries to both hamstrings, a left quad strain, a right abdominal strain and a right knee strain. He spent a little more than a month on the injured list this season from June 14 to July 17 with a right hamstring strain and has primarily started either at first or third base against left-handed pitchers.

Even with his limited action on the field, Prado has played a valuable role in the Marlins’ clubhouse for a youthful roster experiencing another wave of growing pains during the second season of the franchise’s latest rebuild.

He commands respect from younger teammates and veterans alike. In turn, he provides as much support through the expected struggles as the Marlins fought through a 100-loss season.

“We don’t want to show them that we’re frustrated. We’re showing no sign of quitting. No sign of ‘this is over,’” Prado said. “I’m hoping that it’s translating and we’re sending that message and they can just ... digest that information so in the future they can handle this kind of situation.”

They showed their support back on Aug. 10, when he hit a 10th-inning, walk-off sacrifice fly to lead the Marlins to a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Teammates raced out of the dugout to mob him at home plate after Harold Ramirez scored from third, dousing him with water and Gatorade.

“To be able to have that reception back is cool for me,” Prado said at the time. “It means that they respect what I do for them.”

He received a similar celebration on Sunday.

