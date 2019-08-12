As rebuild continues, Miami Marlins veterans continue to show ‘no signs of quitting’

Marlins’ Martin Prado had ‘butterflies in my stomach’ during walk-off win Miami Marlins infielder Martin Prado discusses his walk-off winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins infielder Martin Prado discusses his walk-off winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

The Miami Marlins had just finished their 10-inning, walk-off win against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, with the team mobbing veteran infielder Martin Prado at home plate, when Curtis Granderson took a moment to address the team.

“Get used to this,” Granderson told the youth-laden club as they soaked in the moment of 29,720 fans cheering them on in what felt like a playoff game atmosphere in the midst of a rebuilding year.

The team’s veterans know the situation at hand. They know they likely won’t be here to see how this latest attempt to bring the Marlins back to baseball relevance will pan out.

But while the likes of Prado, Granderson, Starlin Castro and Neil Walker aren’t expected to be on the roster next season, their presence and wisdom from a combined 50-plus years of MLB experience has been instrumental for a young club.

That will continue as the Marlins close out the final six weeks of the regular season, starting with their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins on Tuesday.

They have served as the glue to a team that has been through its expected lumps this season. They kept the team upright following a 10-31 start to the year. They kept the club level-headed as they went on a hot streak, winning 13 of 18 at one point and going 34-42 since those opening two months.

Prado makes an effort to greet every player in the clubhouse pregame, exchanging fist bumps, hugs and handshakes to all.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas spent five minutes postgame talking to Isan Diaz after he made an aggressive turn and was ultimately thrown out at first base in the ninth inning of the Marlins’ loss to the Braves on Sunday.

“We’re just coming to play every day,” Prado said. “We don’t want to show them that we’re frustrated. We’re showing no sign of quitting. No sign of ‘this is over.’ I’m hoping that it’s translating and we’re sending that message and they can just digest that information so in the future they can handle this kind of situation.”

And they adjusted their roles as younger players made their progression to the major leagues.

Castro moved over to third base when the Marlins called up Diaz, their hopeful second baseman of the future, last week.

Granderson, already platooning in left field and only facing right-handed hitters, has started just twice over the last 11 games as the Marlins roll out an outfield that typically includes Harold Ramirez, Lewis Brinson and Brian Anderson.

Prado and Walker have missed time with injuries — Walker is on his second injured list stint now — and have primarily platooned at first and third base with the likes of Anderson, Garrett Cooper and Jon Berti.

“We continue to come in ready,” Granderson said. “We’re still positive. We’re not pouting. We’re not burying our heads in the sand. I think that can be something big that I hope a lot of guys are taking from us.”

The younger players have taken notice. They’re soaking in as much information as they can, knowing that they will become the leaders of the clubhouse as early as next season.

“It’s key for us,” Diaz said. “I think it’s huge for them to be able to understand the simple fact that we have a good team. We’re not going to give up no matter what.”

That’s why Saturday night meant so much to Prado. The 14-year MLB veteran who missed the bulk of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with injuries said he was taken aback by how his teammates celebrated around him following his walk-off sacrifice fly, which was made possible by a four-run ninth-inning rally.

“To be able to have that reception back is cool for me,” Prado said. “It means that they respect what I do for them.”

And, he hopes, the rest of the team understands that moments like that can help them realize what they can achieve.

“Winning teams, they have that strong mentality,” Prado said. “When you’re building a team or you’re rebuilding with a group of young guys, you’re hoping that these guys have that strong mentality. That you don’t care who you’re playing. If you’re playing the Yankees. If you’re playing a first-place team, they have to believe, and go out there and perform. They have to play with pressure.”

