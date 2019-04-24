Miami Marlins split series with Cleveland Indians after eighth-inning collapse

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

For a moment, Martin Prado gave the Miami Marlins’ offense a spark. With two outs and a 1-2 count in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Prado belted a four-seam fastball from former teammate Nick Wittgren that grazed the top of the left-field wall at Progressive Field for a game-tying home run.

The rally attempt was short lived.

The Marlins gave up four runs in the bottom half of the inning and the offense was quickly retired in the ninth for a 6-2 loss Wednesday to split the two-game series.

Relief pitchers Adam Conley and Tayron Guerrero combined to give up four hits, a walk and a hit by pitch in the eighth.

The Marlins (7-17) played from behind for the bulk of the game following another shaky start from Sandy Alcantara and minimal production at the plate. Alcantara, the 23-year-old starting pitcher, barely made it through five innings on the mound. He threw 84 pitches — just 48 strikes — but only gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks.

The Indians (13-10) opened scoring when Jose Ramirez belted a first-pitch home run to right in the first inning and doubled their lead in the third when Ramirez hit an RBI single to center field that scored Leonys Martin, who reached on a single and advanced to second one at-bat earlier.

The Marlins attempted to rally from there, breaking up the shutout in the fifth when Jon Berti’s sacrifice fly scored Jorge Alfaro and tying the game on Prado’s home run in the eighth.

Then came the Indians’ onslaught. Conley walked Carlos Gonzalez and gave up a single to Jason Kipnis to open the frame before Kevin Plawecki popped up a bunt for the first out. A Jake Bauers RBI single up the middle brought the go-ahead run home. Conley struck out Max Moroff before handing the ball to Guerrero, who gave up an RBI single to Francisco Lindor, hit Martin and gave up an RBI double to Ramirez before getting out of the inning.

The Marlins, who finished with just five hits, went down in order in the ninth inning.

