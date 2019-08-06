Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, in midst of breakout season, injured against Mets

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas reacts after being injured in the third innings against the New York Mest at Citi Field on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Getty Images

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas suffered a right hamstring strain trying to beat out a inning-ending groundball double play in the top of the third inning against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

With one out and pitcher Hector Noesi on first base, Rojas hit a ground ball to Mets shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who quickly flipped the ball to Luis Guillorme to start the double play. Rojas stumbled on his way to first base and overstepped the bag trying to beat out the throw.

Rojas fell to the ground past the bag and was tagged out. He remained on the ground just past first base for about a minute in clear pain and had to be helped off the field and back to the team’s dugout.

Rojas has initially been ruled as day to day.

Jon Berti, who started the game in left field, moved to shortstop to replace Rojas. Curtis Granderson entered in left field and took over at Rojas’ spot leading off the lineup.

Should the injury be serious, it will be a major setback for Rojas in the midst of a career year. Rojas, playing as an everyday shortstop for the first time in his MLB career, is hitting a team-best .291 with a career-high 22 doubles to go along with 33 RBI and 44 runs scored. He entered Tuesday with at least one base hit in each of his last 11 starts.

Rojas, 30, also served as a clear leader for a young clubhouse in the midst of a rebuild.

