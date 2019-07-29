As trade deadline nears, Miguel Rojas says he’s ‘all in’ on Miami Marlins rebuild

Midseason Superlatives: Some shine, struggle in Marlins’ first half Who's the MVP of the Marlins thus far? How about the biggest disappointment? Here are the Marlins midseason superlatives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Who's the MVP of the Marlins thus far? How about the biggest disappointment? Here are the Marlins midseason superlatives.

Miguel Rojas, for the second consecutive night, trotted around the bases in the first inning following a leadoff home run.

Once again, the veteran shortstop found a way, any way, to make an impact for the Miami Marlins this season.

He hopes those opportunities aren’t coming to an end.

If Rojas makes it unscathed past Wednesday’s MLB trade deadline — and he will garner some consideration from competitive teams for his defensive versatility and career-best season at the plate — he made it clear that he would like to see the Marlins’ latest rebuild through.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m all in on this project right now and this organization. Whatever they preach, whatever they bring to the table, I’m all in,” Rojas said.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

The 30-year-old Venezuelan shortstop in his sixth major-league season — and first year as an everyday starting shortstop — knows the situation the Marlins are in as they near the end of the second season of their latest rebuild. The Marlins are building around a young core, one centered around players just beginning their MLB careers and following the guidance of veterans throughout the early stages.

Rojas finds himself on middle ground in that regard.

He is the only Marlins starting position player in his 30’s not on an expiring contract. He has one more season of arbitration before being eligible for free agency following the 2020 season.

But on the other side of it, Rojas has the grind-it-out, stick-with-it mentality has been beneficial to and has been preached to the young clubhouse going through the rebuild.

He spent his first five seasons (one with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the rest with the Marlins) as a defensive replacement and utility infielder before having the opportunity this season to be the Marlins’ everyday shortstop.

And Rojas is having a career year on top of it.

His .290 batting average and .375 slugging mark heading into Monday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks are tied for his career high. He has already topped his career best in doubles (21) and should top his single-season-best marks in runs scored.

But it didn’t come without some growing pains early.

A minor slump at the plate early in the year had Marlins manager Don Mattingly move Rojas to the bottom third of the lineup. Mattingly at the time called it a “be careful what you wish for” moment for Rojas as the shortstop adjusted to the grind of daily play.

The move worked out.

Rojas, who typically batted eighth but fluctuated to seventh or ninth (in road games against AL teams) depending on the lineup, hit .301 over that 31-game stretch with seven doubles, a dozen walks and 12 runs scored over 31 games.

“It seemed to get him right back to where he needs to be for me,” Mattingly said, “and that’s have good at-bats, get on base, take what they give you, don’t try to create.”

That mindset has remained since he moved to the leadoff spot full time on June 18.

Rojas has hit .328 batting average with eight doubles, three home runs (all first inning leadoff homers), 13 RBI and 17 runs scored.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a good game or a bad game, you got to translate whatever you’re seeing at the plate the first couple innings to the rest of the guys,” Rojas said. “I feel like that’s been the big key and a huge thing for us because I’m watching my pitches. Even I swing at the first pitch, I know what the pitcher has and I’m trying to translate that to the other guys.”

Rojas credits Mattingly, who was also Rojas’ manager during his season with the Dodgers in 2014, for helping him find his baseball identity.

“He was a guy who guided me through when I was in a limbo,” Rojas said. “I didn’t know what kind of player I was or what I wanted to be or what I needed to do to stay in the big leagues. He helped me to find out what kind of player I was and what I needed to do.”

Rojas is now taking that mentality with some of the younger players in the Marlins’ clubhouse. He has taken Yadiel Rivera, a utility player with 183 career MLB games under his belt, under his wing as Rivera attempts to craft his role with the team. Rivera has played all four infield spots as well as right and center field as a spot starter and defensive replacement.

“I always talk to him about being ready to make your jump in your career,” Rojas said. “It’s going to happen. You have to be ready to enjoy the time they give you to play and make something happen.”

That worked for Rojas, and he’s hoping he can continue doing that road with the Marlins.

“I really wish I can stay here because I found in Miami a home away from Venezuela. For me to be part of this organization and this franchise from now on would be great,” Rojas said. “But that’s not in your hands. It’s something you can’t control and you just have to go with the flow.”