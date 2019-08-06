Miami Marlins’ Starlin Castro takes move in stride as he adjusts to playing third base

Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro hits a single during the second inning of a interleague game against the Minnesota Twins at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins calling up Isan Diaz on Monday created an expected but nonetheless residual effect on the Marlins’ defensive lineup.

The most notable — and again, most expected — change: Starlin Castro moving from his traditional second base spot to third base. Diaz is expected to be the Marlins’ second baseman of the future. Castro, who has a club option for $16 million next year or a $1 million buyout, most likely will not be with the Marlins for the 2020 season.

Castro is still adjusting to the move. He never played at the hot corner during his 10 major-league seasons and only played five games there total throughout the minor leagues and never higher than rookie ball.

But if the move means Castro is still able to contribute and get in the starting lineup, he is OK with it.

“If I’m going to be in the lineup,” Castro said, “I don’t care what position I play. I just want to play.”

The Marlins approached Castro about the potential to switch position about two weeks ago. Castro took groundballs pregame for the first time Saturday before the team’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. He started the Marlins’ first doubleheader game against the Mets on Monday at third base and is starting there again on Tuesday.

“I felt scared the first two innings,” Castro said of his performance Monday. “I felt nervous early, but something I always believed is that if you can play shortstop, you can play any position around the diamond.”

It’s a mind-set Marlins manager Don Mattingly has seen from Castro over his two seasons with the club since being acquired in part of the Giancarlo Stanton trade.

“He understands where we are organizationally,” Mattingly said Sunday. “Everybody kind of knows about our guys in the minor leagues. Isan was in camp the last couple years. They know what kind of year he’s having and what happens in these situations. Star’s been good. ... Obviously, it was one of those situations that’s never easy when you’re talking to the older guys. You try to be up front, be straightforward. We’ll go from there.”

And the Marlins are hoping Castro can finish the season on a strong note.

Heading into Tuesday, Castro is hitting .295 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 13 RBI, 11 runs over 29 games since July 1. He has recorded a hit in all but six games during that stretch.

“Just to continue to do what I’ve been doing,” Castro said. “The goal is to keep playing hard.”

Lineup versatility

Castro’s move to third base also continues to lengthen the Marlins’ lineup as they have a roster filled with players who can handle multiple positions.

Castro will likely spend the bulk of his time over the final two months at third base, getting spot starts at second when Diaz needs an off day. Martin Prado can play both first and third, as can Neil Walker, who is currently on the 10-day IL with a jammed right index finger. Brian Anderson can teeter between third base and right field. Garrett Cooper will primarily play first base but is capable of moving to the outfield if needed. Jon Berti can play at second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield.