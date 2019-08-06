Miami Marlins’ losing streak reaches five games after shutout loss to the Mets

Miami Marlins pitcher Hector Noesi reacts after giving up a three-run home run to the New York Mets’ Wilson Ramos on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Citi Field. Getty Images

Pitcher Hector Noesi’s began his first MLB start in four years in probably the best way possible, striking out the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil on four pitches.

The rest of his start didn’t go as well.

Noesi, promoted from Triple A New Orleans to temporarily fill the fifth spot in the Miami Marlins’ rotation, ultimately give up five runs in Miami’s 5-0 loss to the Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field. The Marlins drop to 42-70 on the year, have now lost five consecutive games and have been shut out 16 times.

Four of the runs Noesi gave up over his five innings of work came on a pair of home runs — a three-run shot by Wilson Ramos in the third and a solo home run by Pete Alonso in the fifth. Alonso also worked a walk after a 10-pitch battle with Noesi in the first, setting the stage for a Todd Frazier RBI double two batters later to open scoring.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler held the Marlins to eight scoreless innings while scattering eight hits. Miami overall went 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position, grounded into four double plays and stranded eight runners.

Rojas injured

Shortstop Miguel Rojas suffered a right hamstring strain trying to beat out a inning-ending groundball double play in the top of the third inning. He is day to day.

With one out and Noesi on first base, Rojas hit a ground ball to Mets shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who quickly flipped the ball to Luis Guillorme to start the double play. Rojas stumbled on his way to first base and overstepped the bag trying to beat out the throw.

Rojas fell to the ground past the bag and was tagged out to end the inning. He remained on the ground just past first base for about a minute in clear pain and had to be helped off the field and back to the team’s dugout.

Rojas has initially been ruled as day to day.

Jon Berti, who started the game in left field, moved to shortstop to replace Rojas. Curtis Granderson entered in left field and took over at Rojas’ spot leading off the lineup.

Rivera DFA’d

The Marlins designated utilityman Yadiel Rivera for assignment Tuesday in order to add Noesi to the roster.

While Rivera’s defensive skills were never a question, he struggled at the plate since being called up on June 14. Rivera batted .183 with 20 strikeouts over 66 plate appearances in 34 games.

Rivera had also been rarely used over the past week since Berti was activated from the injured list on July 31. Berti entered Tuesday hitting .381 with three RBI and three runs scored in five games since his return. Half of his eight hits had gone for extra bases. Berti, similar to Rivera, also has the ability to play second base, shortstop, third base and in the outfield defensively.