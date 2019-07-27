Marlins trade Sergio Romo to the Twins and get a power-hitting prospect in return

Miami Marlins have ‘exciting’ ideas for Sergio Romo The Miami Marlins signed relief pitcher Sergio Romo on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Marlins signed relief pitcher Sergio Romo on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

Sergio Romo’s short time with the Miami Marlins has come to an end.

The Marlins on Saturday night traded the 14-year MLB veteran reliever, pitching prospect Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later to the Minnesota Twins for Twins first base prospect Lewin Diaz. It’s the second consecutive season in which the Marlins have traded their closer at the deadline. They sent Brad Ziegler to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Tommy Eveld.

Romo, the eccentric 36-year-old right-hander who won three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, has worked primarily as the Marlins’ closer this season but is able to handle just about any bullpen role for a contending Twins team.

Romo has been electric for the Marlins since giving up four runs in an eventual 7-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves on June 9. In the 15 relief appearances since that day, Romo gave up just one earned run (two total) over 14 2/3 innings and has converted all six of his save opportunities. He had 12 strikeouts to just one walk in that span. For the season, Romo converted 17-of-18 save opportunities.

But Romo’s value to the team extended past the times he closed out games for the Marlins. He provided a needed veteran presence for a youthful pitching staff. All but four regular Marlins pitchers this year — Jose Urena, Jarlin Garcia, Adam Conley and Wei-Yin Chen — are in either their first or second full major-league season.

“I’m happy for this organization,” Romo said. “Why? Not just because they treated me well and gave me an opportunity to be myself — which I’m extremely thankful for — but I’m thankful that they let me see the growth and believed that I could contribute to that. To see these guys do it on their own, with a little bit of salt from me here and there, it’s super fun to be part of. Very proud of these youngsters. I really, really am.”

And now, those young guys will look to pick up Romo’s production.

Nick Anderson and Jose Quijada are two options to slide into the Marlins’ closer role with Romo gone. Both have thrown the ninth inning in limited capacities this season.

Anderson, a 29-year-old rookie, has hovered between pitching the seventh and eighth inning in close games this year. He has struck out 66 batters through 42 1/3 innings.

Quijada converted his lone save opportunity and has been used in matchup situations this season. He has given up six earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over 15 relief appearances.

Vallimont was the Marlins’ No. 23 overall prospect drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB draft and went 6-7 with a 3.16 ERA and 122 strikeouts to 37 walks in 105 1/3 innings between Class A Clinton, Iowa and Class A-Advanced Jupiter this year. He was a Midwest League All-Star during the first half of the minor-league season before being promoted to Jupiter.

Diaz, 22, is a lefty-hitting first baseman from the Dominican Republic who ranked as the Twins’ No. 30 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is hitting .297 with 19 home runs, 27 doubles and 61 RBI between Class A-Advanced and Double A this season. Diaz will start with the Marlins’ Double A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

“Diaz’s value lies in his offensive potential from the left side of the plate,” Diaz’s MLBPipeline scouting report reads. “He had shown an ability to make consistent contact and drive the ball to all fields in the past, though lost his way in 2018. He rediscovered his stroke in 2019 and is starting to tap into his tremendous raw power, especially to the pull side, setting a career high in home runs. Even when Diaz struggled, he kept his strikeout rate low and never really tried to sell out for power. A below-average runner, Diaz will be a first baseman only and should be capable enough to not be a liability there.”

This isn’t the last time Romo will see Marlins Park this season, though. The Marlins host the Twins for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday.