Miami Marlins prospect lands on SportsCenter again after another highlight reel catch

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett Courtesy of MILB

No fly ball is safe when it’s hit toward Stone Garrett.

The Miami Marlins outfield prospect, currently with the team’s Double A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, proved that once again on Friday night when he made a flying catch over the left-field wall at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville to rob the Biloxi Shuckers of a home run in the third inning.

Garrett flipped over the fence, ball in glove the entire time, raised his glove in the air, and shares a brief moment of celebration before climbing over the wall and rejoining his teammates for the bottom of the third inning.

The play clocked in at No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s top-10 list.

“He hangs on to it! Stone Garrett has done it again!” Jumbo Shrimp broadcaster Roger Hoover bellowed as the play was made. “This time completely over the wall in left field.”

ICYMI: Jumbo Shrimp Stone Garrett made yet another case to be on the #SCtop10 with this flying catch to end the third inning.: @Roger_Hoover @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/Mb8BSCGqoz — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) July 27, 2019

It Stone’s second top play in the last 10 days and third time this season he cracked the top five on SportsCenter.

On July 16, the 23-year-old outfielder from Sugar Land Texas and the Marlins’ eighth-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft showed his leaping prowess at the left-field wall again when he hopped a few feet off the ground and extended his glove well beyond the left-field wall to rob the Mississippi Braves of a ninth-inning home run.

At the plate, Garrett is hitting .231 with four triples, nine home runs, 43 RBI and 43 runs scored in 90 games. He is hitting .366 over his past 11 games, a stretch that included a 5-for-6, four-RBI night at Chattanooga on July 19 to cap a run of five consecutive multi-hit games.

Updated Pipeline rankings

MLB Pipeline released its midseason prospect rankings early Saturday morning, and the Marlins were well represented.

Miami has four of Pipeline’s top 100 prospects: Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (No. 26), outfielder JJ Bleday (No. 32), second baseman Isan Diaz (No. 86) and outfielder Monte Harrison (No. 88).

The rest of the Marlins’ top 30 prospects unfold as follows:

No. 5: RHP Zac Gallen (MLB)

No. 6: RHP Edward Cabrera (Double A Jacksonville)

No. 7: LHP Braxton Garrett (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 8: LHP Trevor Rogers (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 9: OF Kameron Misner (Gulf Coast League)

No. 10: SS Jose Devers (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 11: RHP Nick Neidert (Triple A New Orleans)

No. 12: OF Victor Victor Mesa (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 13: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (MLB)

No. 14: OF Connor Scott (Class A Clinton, Iowa)

No. 15: SS Nasim Nunez (GCL)

No. 16: RHP Jorge Guzman (Double A Jacksonville)

No. 17: OF Jerar Encarnacion (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 18: RHP Jordan Holloway (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 19: C Will Banfield (Class A Clinton, Iowa)

No. 20: SS Jose Salas

No. 21: RHP Evan Fitterer (GCL)

No. 22 SS Osiris Johnson

No. 32: RHP Robert Dugger (Triple A New Orleans)

No. 24: RHP Chris Vallimont (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 25: OF Brian Miller (Double A Jacksonville)

No. 26: OF Tristan Pompey (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 27: LHP Will Stewart (Class A Advanced Jupiter)

No. 28: RHP Jeff Brigham (Triple A New Orleans)

No. 29: LHP Jose Quijada (MLB)

No. 30: OF Victor Mesa Jr (GCL)