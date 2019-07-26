Marlins move Trevor Richards to bullpen. Here’s how it impacts the starting rotation

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

If pitcher Trevor Richards is going to break out of his slump, he’ll likely have to do it as a reliever.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Friday that Richards is moving to a bullpen role, and right-hander Elieser Hernandez will start in his place Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

Hernandez, a 24-year-old from Venezuela, will make “at least a few starts,” according to Mattingly.

“Not so much where he stands. It’s more about Elieser than Trevor,” Mattingly said before Friday’s series-opener against the Diamondbacks. “When we put Elieser in the ‘pen, we knew we wanted it to be short-term. We didn’t want his arm getting to the point where he didn’t feel good about starting.

“Trevor obviously has struggled a little bit lately. He has a chance to get a little bit of a rest and a chance to see what he looks like out of the ‘pen. We know as an organization that we just keep compiling starters who are getting closer and closer to the big leagues. There’s been talks early on that [Richards] could be a really good bullpen guy. I think it’s time right now, again with the combination of Elieser again, to see what that looks like.”

The Marlins have lost in each of Richards’ past eight starts. During that eight-start span, the 26-year-old has posted a 0-7 record (one no-decision) and a 6.33 ERA in 43 2/3 innings.

Before this rough patch, Richards was 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA and a .216 batting average against in 12 starts. He’s 3-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 20 starts for the season.

Richards, whose last relief appearance came in the minors in June 2017, was available out of the bullpen Friday.

“Just asked him to be open minded. Straight up, be open minded to it,” Mattingly said of his conversation with Richards. “’We think it could be really good for you. It could be good for us. It doesn’t mean you won’t be a starter again, but it’s something that we want to try. Be open minded to it.’ You’re trying to win in any way that you can. We knew there were guys that were going to be coming.”

Hernandez took a backward approach to reaching the MLB level, playing with the Marlins for the majority of the 2018 season as a Rule 5 draft selection and then honing his skills as a starting pitcher in Triple A New Orleans to start the 2019 season. He started nine games for New Orleans, posting a 1.13 ERA in 48 innings of work before being called up on June 11.

The organization views Hernandez as a starter. He’s already made five starts this season, but has also made six appearances out of the bullpen and was moved to a relief role just before the All-Star break earlier this month.

Hernandez is 1-4 with a 5.24 ERA in 11 appearances this season. He has 39 strikeouts and 10 walks.

In five starts this season, Hernandez is 1-3 with a 4.05 ERA, to go with 32 strikeouts and six walks.

“He’s been aggressive with his fastball,” Mattingly said of Hernandez. “He’s been on the attack; he works quick. There’s a lot of things to like.”

