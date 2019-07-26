Marlins find offense just in time for walk-off win over Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara happy to ‘represent my team’ at All-Star Game Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom half of the ninth inning Friday, the Miami Marlins were running out of time to find offense.

But the Marlins (39-62) found it just in time, as it scored two runs in the ninth to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-52) at Marlins Park to open a seven-game homestand. It marked the Marlins’ second consecutive walk-off win at Marlins Park, with the other coming in a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on July 18.

The bottom of the ninth began with a leadoff double from Garrett Cooper, a five-pitch walk for Neil Walker and a single from Starlin Castro gave the Marlins bases loaded with no outs.

Jorge Alfaro scored pinch-runner Yadiel Rivera on a sacrifice fly to right-center field to tie the game 2-2.

Then came the game-winning run, as Harold Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Walker.

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara didn’t get the win, but he was solid. He allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, striking out four and walking three.

Friday was a step in the right direction for Alcantara, considering he had posted a 7.15 ERA over his previous four starts.

The Marlins began the scoring early, with a sacrifice fly from Walker to score Miguel Rojas for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded right away, with an RBI double off Zack Greinke’s bat to tie the game in the second inning.

Trevor Richards to bullpen

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Friday that struggling pitcher Trevor Richards has been moved to a bullpen role, and right-hander Elieser Hernandez will start in his place Sunday against the Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

Hernandez will make “at least a few starts,” according to Mattingly.

“Not so much where he stands. It’s more about Elieser than Trevor,” Mattingly said. “When we put Elieser in the ‘pen, we knew we wanted it to be short-term. We didn’t want his arm getting to the point where he didn’t feel good about starting.”

The Marlins have lost in each of Richards’ past eight starts. During that eight-start span, the 26-year-old has posted a 0-7 record (one no-decision) and a 6.33 ERA in 43 2/3 innings.

But the Marlins didn’t waste any time in using Richards in his new role, as he pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday. He allowed one hit and struck out two in the frame.

The organization views Hernandez as a starter. He’s already made five starts this season, but has also made six appearances out of the bullpen and was moved to a relief role just before the All-Star break earlier this month.

Hernandez is 1-4 with a 5.24 ERA in 11 appearances this season.

▪ Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, who has been on the injured list since June with a right shoulder strain, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with the organization’s Double A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Mattingly said Lopez is scheduled to pitch three innings in his first appearance Sunday. The rehab assignment is expected to include three to four starts.

