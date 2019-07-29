Marlins’ big second inning leads to series-clinching win over Arizona Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19), right, celebrates his second inning home run with third base coach Fredi Gonzalez during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Monday, July 29, 2019. cguifarro@miamiherald.com

All Caleb Smith tried to do in the second inning Monday was lay down a sacrifice bunt, move a runner over during an inning that had started out oh so well for the Miami Marlins.

But a smart lead by Curtis Granderson and a pair of fielding errors by the Arizona Diamondbacks allowed Smith to reach third base and the Marlins to add two more runs to a slowly ballooning lead.

It was all part of a six-run second inning — highlighted by Smith’s eventful run around the basepaths and Miguel Rojas’ third home run in as many days — that served as a starting point in their 11-6, series-clinching win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. The Marlins (41-63) won the series opener 3-2 on Friday and won again 5-1 on Sunday. They dropped the second game of the four-game series 9-2 on Saturday.

The Marlins’ first four batters safely reached base to open the inning and give Miami an early cushion. Neil Walker led off with a walk and then Starlin Castro, Granderson and Harold Ramirez hit consecutive singles, the latter two driving in runs.

Then came the theatrics.

Smith, batting with one out and runners on the corners, dropped a bunt down the third-base line. Granderson took an aggressive step toward home to make pitcher Merrill Kelly hesitate before throwing to first base. Kelly’s throw went wide. Smith reached first base safely, Granderson scored and Ramirez made his way to third.

But wait. We’re not done yet.

Smith darted toward second as first baseman Christian Walker scuffled to get the ball. Walker’s throw to second base got past left fielder Tim Locastro and made it’s way to the outfield. Ramirez scores, and Smith makes his way to third.

Rojas hit his third home run of the series two pitches later to close scoring in the inning.

Brian Anderson hit a solo home run in the fifth — his 15th of the year — and the Marlins scored four more runs in the seventh.

The Diamondbacks (53-54) attempted to rally, but Smith held Arizona in check most of the night.

The Marlins’ lefty threw a career-high-tying seven innings with nine strikeouts for a second consecutive start. He gave up four hits and an intentional walk. He threw 106 pitches, 75 of which went for strikes, as he improved to 7-4 on the season.

Ketel Marte hit a three-run home run in the third and Wilmer Flores added RBI double in the fourth against Smith.

Adam Jones hit an RBI fielder’s choice in the eighth against Adam Conley and Carson Kelly hit a solo home run against Tayron Guerrero in the ninth.

This and that

▪ Catcher Jorge Alfaro sat out his second consecutive game on Monday with a tight quad that he injured after crashing into the railing in front of the Diamondbacks’ dugout on Saturday. Sunday was a scheduled off day and the hope was he would be ready to play Monday.