The Miami Marlins continue to make moves with their outfield. Here’s the latest.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Harold Ramirez is looking to embrace his first opportunity.

Garrett Cooper is hoping his third chance this year lasts longer a few games.

Either way, the Miami Marlins’ outfield is changing once again.

The Marlins announced Saturday that they selected the contract of 24-year-old Ramirez and also activated Cooper from the 10-day Injured List.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Marlins transferred relief pitcher Drew Steckenrider (right elbow inflammation) to the 60-day IL to make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster.

The club also optioned Isaac Galloway and Jose Quijada to Triple A New Orleans, recalled pitcher Elieser Hernandez and placed outfielder/first baseman Peter on the 10-day IL with a left ribcage contusion.

When Ramirez makes his first start, he will be the ninth player to start in the outfield for the Marlins this year, joining a list that includes Cooper, Curtis Granderson, Lewis Brinson, Peter O’Brien, Rosell Herrera, Brian Anderson, Isaac Galloway and Austin Dean. He will likely play predominantly in left field due to his below-average arm strength.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Ramirez’s strength: He can hit.

The 5-10, 220-pound native of Cartegena, Colombia is batting .355 (65 for 110) with four home runs, 14 RBI and 19 runs scored in Triple A New Orleans this year and can hit the ball to just about any part of the field. He has struck out just 19 times.

The question remains: Will his numbers translate to the major-league level?

Well, considering the Marlins are 27th in MLB in batting average (.220), last in runs (104) and only have two outfielders hitting above .200 (Anderson, .236, and Herrera, .203), it’s worth seeing what Ramirez can do.

The Marlins signed Ramirez to a minor-league contract this offseason after he spent his first seven years in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays organizations, never reaching higher than Double A.

Cooper, meanwhile, is back for his third stint with the Marlins this season after landing on the IL twice. First it was a right calf strain three games into the season that shut him down for about a month. Then, in his first game back with the team on April 30 against the Cleveland Indians, a Trevor Bauer pitch hit him in the left hand. X-rays were negative but the hand continued to swell enough that he needed more than just a few days off.

Injuries derailed Cooper’s rookie season in 2018 as well. He played just 14 games and had 38 plate appearances while being hampered with a pair of wrist injuries before ultimately undergoing surgery.

“I don’t even know what to say about it,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said when Cooper went on his second IL stint. “We’ve seen little patches of what Coop can do in spring training. It’s been mostly spring training because he hasn’t played here very much. Last year was very few at-bats and then this year hasn’t gotten off to a good start. I don’t even know how to characterize it. It’s not like he’s doing things to himself or he’s goofing around outside the game and getting hurt or anything like that. He’s a guy who works. He does his routine. He’s been unfortunate during the game.”

Hernandez has been stellar in Triple A this season, going 1-1 with a 1.16 ERA over six starts. He has 43 strikeouts to just 11 walks over 31 innings. He played in 32 games with the Marlins last season, alternating between spot starter and long reliever, and went 2-7 with a 5.21 ERA over 65 2/3 innings.

Steckenrider went on the IL after feeling stiffness in his elbow after his last relief stint in Monday’s 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Cubs. He has thrown 14 1/3 innings over 15 appearances this year.