With Cooper back on the Injured List, Peter O’Brien gets another chance with the Marlins

Miami Marlins right fielder Peter O'Brien hits an RBI single in the seventh inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Tuesday April 02, 2019.

Peter O’Brien is getting another chance in the big leagues.

The Miami Marlins recalled the slugging outfielder/first baseman from Triple A New Orleans on Saturday after putting Garrett Cooper (left hand contusion) on the 10-day Injured List for the second time this season.

O’Brien initially replaced Cooper the first time Cooper was put on the IL on March 31 with a right calf strain four games into the season. The Hialeah native and University of Miami alumnus lasted just nine games after batting .111 (3 for 27) with one home run, three walks and a whopping 14 strikeouts.

Since being sent back down to New Orleans, however, O’Brien has seen an uptick in production. He is hitting .278 with five home runs over 54 at-bats. His 21 strikeouts in 61 plate appearances (34.4 percent) is still extremely high, though.

The move also another stoke of bad luck for Cooper, who has taken just eight at-bats over four games this year. His was hit in the hand on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians in just his second plate appearance following his first IL stint. X-rays came back negative but Cooper was still dealing with swelling and soreness.

