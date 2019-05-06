Another Miami Marlins outfielder prospect could be in the mix for a big-league call-up

Jeter, “not happy” where the Marlins are Miami Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter talked on May 3, 2019 about the firing of Chip Bowers. He also said he’s “not happy” where the team is a month into the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter talked on May 3, 2019 about the firing of Chip Bowers. He also said he’s “not happy” where the team is a month into the season.

The usual names continue to surface when talking about the Miami Marlins’ outfield prospects who can make an impact at the major-league level either in the immediate or distant future.

Victor Victor Mesa and his brother Victor Jr., Monte Harrison. Austin Dean.

But here’s a name to watch for this season: Harold Ramirez.

The 24-year-old is on an absolute tear with Triple A New Orleans, hitting .356 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI while striking out just 18 times in 101 at-bats. He is riding a five-game hit streak and has nine multihit outings in the first 28 games this season with the Baby Cakes, including a pair of four-hit nights.

“Harold is a guy we know about,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said recently. “When we signed him, we’ve seen some good things. He had a good spring. Obviously, once you’re [at Triple A], you’re always an option.”

The one caveat with Ramirez: He’s not on the Marlins’ 40-man roster, meaning the Marlins would need to make a roster move to give him a chance to play at the big-league level.

Sixto’s start

The Marlins’ top prospect finally made it out to the field.

After the Marlins took a cautious approach with him during his first two-and-a-half months with the organization, Sixto Sanchez finally took the mound Friday.

And, after a spotty first inning, Sanchez showed exactly why he’s a potential fixture in the Marlins’ future.

Sanchez’s final line for the Marlins’ Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads: five innings, six hits, two earned runs, one walk.

All of the damage against him came in the first inning against the Charlotte Stone Crabs when he gave up three hits, the walk and both runs.

The Marlins acquired Sanchez, the No. 26 prospect in MLB according to MLBPipeline, from the Philadelphia Phillies along with Jorge Alfaro and Will Stewart in the J.T. Realmuto trade.

Consistent Cabrera

While Sanchez’s debut was the focal point in Jupiter during the past week, it’s hard to undersell what Edward Cabrera has been doing lately for the Hammerheads.

He put up the best start of his career Wednesday, throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings with a career-high 13 strikeouts — which tied the Hammerheads’ single-game record — while allowing just two hits and not walking a batter.

Cabrera, the Marlins’ No. 8 prospect and the team’s second-highest ranked prospect from the pre-Derek Jeter era still with the organization (behind No. 7 Braxton Garrett), opened up the 2019 season by giving up four runs after facing just five batters. Cabrera has not allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings since.

The reason for his success is his effective use of all three pitches during the past month.

Cabrera’s four-seam fastball is sitting between 95-97 mph and touched 98 during his start on Wednesday. His changeup goes in the low 90’s and his breaking ball is in the mid-80’s.

This and that

▪ Zac Gallen? Zac Gallen. The Marlins’ No. 18 prospect is doing it again, putting up yet another quality start on the mound for Triple A New Orleans. His line during his two starts last week: 15 innings, five hits, four earned runs, 17 strikeouts and just one walk. Gallen is 4-0 with a 1.12 ERA, 48 strikeouts and just five walks during 40 1/3 innings spanning six starts.

▪ Jordan Yamamoto had his best start of the year for Double A Jacksonville on Sunday, throwing six shutout innings while allowing just one hit and two walks and striking out six.