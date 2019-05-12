Rain postpones Marlins-Mets series finale. Here’s when they’ll make it up

Miami Marlins pitchers and catchers walk through the Citi Field outfield in the rain back to their clubhouse following a bullpen session on Sunday, May 12, 2019. The Marlins’ series finale against the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins will have to wait a little longer for a chance to win their first game of the season against the New York Mets.

Inclement weather forced the Marlins’ series finale against the Mets on Mother’s Day Sunday to be postponed. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Aug. 5, the first game of the Marlins’ next road series against the Mets. The first game will begin at 4:10 p.m.

Rain had already been falling down at Citi Field hours before first pitch on Sunday with no signs of letting up throughout the day.

And with that, the Marlins’ seven-game road trip ends with a whimper. The Marlins (10-29) lost their final five games after opening the weeklong trip with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field.

The results after that win: A 5-2 walk-off loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Cubs in 11 innings on Wednesday, a 4-1 loss to the Cubs on Thursday, an 11-2 loss to the Mets on Friday and a 4-1 loss to the Mets on Saturday.

The Marlins will now have back-to-back off days before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for a two-game set on Marlins Park on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another off day follows on Thursday before hosting the Mets for a three-game set from Friday to Sunday.

And after dropping five consecutive games and 12 of their last 14, the Marlins are hoping the added off day provides a needed reset before they get back on the field.

“It can’t hurt, but we’ve talked about this before, coming off an off day doesn’t mean everything’s solved. You still have to play better,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously you don’t want to wait around here all day and play in the rain and all that, but I think it can’t hurt us. With our young pitching and the way we have our off days scheduled coming up, too, ... it’s almost like a break for some of our pitchers.”

The Marlins will not skip a turn in the rotation, so Caleb Smith, scheduled to face Noah Syndergaard on Sunday, will start on Tuesday against the Rays.

The road trip by the numbers

▪ 12: Number of home runs the Marlins gave up over six games in Chicago and New York. Two of those were walk offs. Marlins pitching has now given up 54 home runs this year, 30 of which have come from starting pitchers.

▪ .210: The Marlins’ batting average over the road trip, which brings their season average down to .219, the second-worst in MLB only ahead of the Cincinnati Reds (.219).

▪ 60: Number of strikeouts by Marlins hitters over the six games.

▪ Minus-18: The Marlins’ run differential over the six games, bringing their season total to minus-91 over the first 39 games of the season. They are on pace for a minus-378 run differential for the season, which would be the worst recorded in MLB history.

▪ 6.68: The ERA of the Marlins’ starting pitchers over the road trip after giving up 24 earned runs over 32 1/3 innings of work. It brings their season ERA to 4.85, 25th in MLB. Granted, a large chunk of that damage was done in Pablo Lopez’s start on Friday, when he gave up 10 earned runs over three innings against the Mets. But even with that start removed, the ERA among starters in the other five starts was still 4.30 (14 earned runs over 29 1/3 innings).

