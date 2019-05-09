Home runs once again doom the Miami Marlins as Cubs take series at Wrigley Field

Jeter, “not happy” where the Marlins are Miami Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter talked on May 3, 2019 about the firing of Chip Bowers. He also said he’s “not happy” where the team is a month into the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter talked on May 3, 2019 about the firing of Chip Bowers. He also said he’s “not happy” where the team is a month into the season.

There were no need for late-inning theatrics at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

The Chicago Cubs took advantage of two opportunities off Miami Marlins starter Trevor Richards to make sure of that.

Home runs by Kris Bryant in the first and Stoneman Douglas alumnus Anthony Rizzo in the fifth powered the Cubs to a 4-1 series-clinching win over the Marlins. The Cubs (22-13) won three straight — including two on walk-off home runs on Tuesday and Wednesday — to close out the four-game series after the Marlins (10-27) rallied to win the series opener. Chicago hit seven home runs over the course of the series.





The two early home runs on Thursday — along with an RBI single from Hialeah native Albert Almora Jr. in the first — gave the Cubs more than enough of a cushion over the Marlins, who only scored one run on an RBI single by Rosell Herrera in the fourth despite drawing five walks in the first four innings and having at least one runner in scoring position with less than two outs in the second, third and fourth.

The Marlins finished with four hits and 11 strikeouts despite knocking Cubs starter Yu Darvish out of the game after just four innings by getting into long at-bats that ultimately went nowhere.

But Mike Montgomery held the Marlins at bay, throwing five scoreless innings of relief to keep the Marlins at bay.

Richards, meanwhile, gave up four runs on seven hits — including the two home runs — in five innings of work to drop to 0-5 through seven starts. He struck out six and walked two. His ERA jumped to 4.46.

The Marlins now prepare for a three-game road series against the New York Mets, which begins in Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m.