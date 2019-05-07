Smith dazzles once again, but Miami Marlins lose to Cubs on Bryant walk-off homer

Miami Marlins starter Caleb Smith delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Chicago. AP

It has essentially become ritual at this point.

Every fifth game, Caleb Smith makes his way to the mound, puts together a solid performance and puts the Miami Marlins in a position to win.

Tuesday night at Wrigley Field was no different.

The 27-year-old left-hander, who has emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball through the first month of the year, put together yet another gem, striking out a career-high 11 batters while giving up just two earned runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings — his sixth consecutive quality start — before exiting with the game tied.

But this time, the Marlins couldn’t give him enough support as the Chicago Cubs walked off with a 5-2 win on a Kris Bryant three-run homer off reliever Adam Conley. The Marlins drop to 10-25, while the Cubs improve to 20-13.

Smith scattered five hits on the night, giving up his two runs on a Javier Baez sacrifice fly in the first that scored Kris Bryant, who tripled two batters earlier, and a solo home run to Albert Almora Jr. to lead off the third.





Smith settled in following the home run, allowing just four more baserunners on two hits and two walks. One of those hits, however, was quickly nullified. Baez attempted to stretch a leadoff single to right field into a double after the ball bounced off a diving Brian Anderson’s glove. Anderson quickly threw to Miguel Rojas covering second base for the out.

Smith threw a career-high 122 pitches, 72 of those went for strikes. He had 20 swings and misses. His ERA is now 2.11 on the year.

The Marlins had all of their offensive production in the second off Cubs starter Jon Lester. Curtis Granderson reached on a one-out fielding error by Kyle Schwarber and Martin Prado drove him home on a double into right-center field. Prado then came home on a two-out single by Jorge Alfaro. The Marlins had a prime opportunity to score again in the fifth when Granderson led off with a double off the center-field wall and advanced to third on a throwing error, but the next three batters went out on a shallow fly out, popout and groundout to strand Granderson at third.