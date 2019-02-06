National Signing Day live updates: Where will South Florida’s top players sign?

It’s the first Wednesday in February and that can only mean one thing: National Signing Day is upon us once again.
Top high school athletes from around the country will be finalizing their decisions on where to go to college and continue their athletic and educational careers.
Miami Hurricanes 2019 National Signing Day live updates: Canes get wacky first signing
The festivities officially begin at 7 a.m., at which point high school seniors can officially lock up their college commitment by faxing in a national letter of intent and get ready for the next stage of their football career.
The Miami Herald will be providing updates throughout the day as dozens of South Florida’s top players sign across the dotted line.
While most of Miami-Dade and Broward’s top prospects have already made their decisions, there are several developments to watch for throughout the day. Most notable among them: Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle deciding between the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Alabama Crimson Tide as well as a trio of University School players announcing their commitments.
Most South Florida schools are holding their signing ceremonies between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., so expect steady updates throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.
Unless noted otherwise, all rankings on this live blog are based on the 247Sports composite.
