Cardinal Gibbons DE Khris Bogle flips from Alabama to Florida on National Signing Day

Khris Bogle is staying in state — even if it’s not exactly home. The four-star defensive end made his final college choice as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday and flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Florida Gators. Bogle, who originally committed to Alabama at the All-American Bowl last month, made his choice known inside the gymnasium at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.





Bogle’s commitment to the Crimson Tide wavered since his announcement as the coaching staff turned over. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi left to become the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, and defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski and running backs coach Joe Pannunzio, Bogle’s two main recruiters, are both reportedly on their way out. The turnover opened the door for Florida and the Miami Hurricanes, both of whom hosted the four-star defensive end for official visits in the past two weeks.





His visit with the Hurricanes this weekend was his second official visit in Coral Gables. The senior also officially visited Miami at the end of 2018 when Mark Richt was still coach, but a new NCAA rules allows players to take a second official visit to the same school if there is a coaching change. Despite being viewed as the favorite to land Bogle early in his commitment, the Hurricanes couldn’t push past the Gators in the end.

Bogle entered Wednesday as the top unsigned player in South Florida and he finishes the 2019 recruiting cycle as Broward County’s top prospect overall in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound end played a key role in guiding the Chiefs to their first state championship this season. Injuries kept Bogle off the field for the first six games, but he returned to finish the season with 54 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and a blocked kick in nine games. In Cardinal Gibbons’ 48-10 win against Citra North Marion in the Class 5A championship game in the fall, Bogle logged six tackles, two tackles for loss and a half sack.

He’s the first Broward County player to commit to Florida in the Class of 2019 and the third from the Miami metropolitan area, joining the Carol City duo of four-star running back Nay’quan Wright and four-star tackle Wardrick Wilson.