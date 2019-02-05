Miami Hurricanes 2019 National Signing Day live updates: Canes get wacky first signing

Good day, college football fans.
Or should we say, good night?
The University of Miami 2019 signing class — nicknamed #Surge19 — is on the board as National Signing Day commenced several hours early this year in Coral Gables. Or should we say, commenced several hours early on another continent?
Actually, it was right on time in Australia, where the newest Miami Hurricane lives and signed his Letter of Intent to play football for the Canes in 2019.
Welcome to the U, Louis Hedley, a 6-4, 215-pound junior college transfer who lives in Mandurah, Australia and played at the City College of San Francisco. This very large tattooed man is in his mid-twenties and a former Australian rules football player who spent eight years working as a scaffolder in the Australian desert before coming to the United States to try to make it as a specialist. Hedley will have three seasons of eligibility, because he redshirted this past fall to maintain as much eligibility as possible for the FBS level. His average of 38.6 yards on 45 punts as a novice was enough to draw the attention of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and ultimately land an offer from Miami.
“It’s official!! I’m a cane,’’ Hedley posted on Twitter at 8:36 p.m. “Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point. LETS GOO!! #TNM #BEATUF
Note the “BEATUF’’ hashtag, a reminder that the Canes begin the 2019 season at the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando against the Florida Gators.
UM coach Manny Diaz, of course, had one of his classic comeback GIFS on Twitter, a wallaby playing the guitar, seemingly lost in the moment. “#WelcomeToTheU #TNM’’ Diaz wrote on the post.
Hedley is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.
The Canes need him badly after a poor punting season in 2018. They’re hoping he’ll be booming them in 2019.
Stay tuned, Canes fans. National Signing Day in Coral Gables continues at 7 a.m. Wednesday. See you then!
