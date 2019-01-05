Alabama Crimson Tide lands another top Broward County prospect in Gibbons’ Khris Bogle

Chalk up another win for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on the South Florida recruiting trail.
Alabama on Saturday landed Cardinal Gibbons four-star defensive end Khris Bogle, who verbally committed to the Crimson Tide at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Bogle, the No. 7 ranked player in the state in the 247Sports.com composite ranking and the top-ranked player in Broward County, chose Alabama over the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers.
Bogle’s commitment marks the third consecutive year that Alabama landed the top prospect from Broward County, with the Crimson Tide signing Plantation American Heritage’s Patrick Surtain Jr. in 2017 and Deerfield Beach’s Jerry Jeudy in 2016.
“Just knowing that I can compete against the best each and every day,” Bogle said after making his decision on NBC, “and just everybody will be rooting for me.”
Bogle played a key role in guiding the Chiefs to their first state championship this season. Injuries kept Bogle off the field for the first six games, but the senior returned to finish the season with 54 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and a blocked kick in nine games. In Cardinal Gibbons’ 48-10 win against Citra North Marion in the Class 5A championship game last month, Bogle logged six tackles, two tackles for loss and a half sack.
Bogle is the third South Florida player to commit to Alabama this cycle, joining St. Thomas Aquinas four-star duo Jordan Battle, the No. 10 player in the state and No. 2 in Broward County, and Braylen Ingraham.
Bogle, however, isn’t done with his process. The end didn’t sign his National Letter of Intent in the early signing period, so he’ll have a little more than a month to make a final decision. Bogle already took an official visit to Miami last month, and took three others with Alabama, Tennessee and the Texas A&M Aggies. While no date is set in stone, Bogle could line up an official visit with Florida between now and Signing Day in February.
