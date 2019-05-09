Florida Gators’ offseason gets worse as top recruit transfers amid accusation, reports say

St. John Bosco’s Chris Steele (1) celebrates a tackle for a loss in Bellflower, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. St. John Bosco played their first game on campus since the 2014 season in their new $7.2 million stadium against Timpview of Provo, Utah. Staff Photographer

Florida Gators freshman Chris Steele put his name in the transfer portal just five months on campus, according to multiple reports.

The four-star cornerback’s decision stems from a request to have his dorm room changed from living with backup quarterback Jalon Jones, who he was uncomfortable living with, according to the Gainesville Sun.

The outlet reported UF’s staff didn’t plan on moving Steele until the summer, which left Steele and his parents unhappy.

Jones allegedly had two incidents of sexual assault occur in early April. Neither female pressed charges in the incidents that were separated by 30 minutes. Steele was one of two teammates to walk in on Jones during the first incident, which caused Jones to stop according to CBS Sports.

Steele, a 6-foot-1 defensive back from Bellflower, California, was the top recruit for UF’s 2019 class. He was rated No. 42 in the country, according to the 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Steele’s decision to leave the Gators comes after a series of off the field issues surrounding UF’s program.

Aside from the allegations of sexual assault by Jones, Miramar High graduate Brian Edwards was arrested on a battery complaint of his girlfriend, and Gators staff member Otis Yelverton was charged with aggravated cyberstalking.

Edwards was arrested Monday, while the charges against Yelverton occured in late April.