UCF, Georgia fans rip Florida for scheduling Colorado. UF fans are puzzled, too.

On October 27, 2018, Florida head coach Dan Mullen has a conversation with the officials after he was penalized for unsportsmanlike against Georgia at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. On Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, Mullen’s Gators rallied for a 35-31 home win against South Carolina. Bob Andres TNS

After athletic director Scott Stricklin teased a football announcement on social media, the Florida Gators announced a future home-and-home football series with a Power 5 nonconference opponent on Wednesday.

Was it Ohio State? Clemson? Oklahoma?

It was Colorado, slated for 2028 in Gainesville, Florida and 2029 in Boulder, Colorado.

That led to fans of UCF and SEC rival Georgia to rip into the Gators on social media. Some UF fans were a bit baffled, too.

And a UF fan that liked the announcement:

In December, Stricklin said the Gators would welcome a 2-for-1 series with UCF, while UCF AD Danny White said their fans and student-athletes deserve better than that.

UCF and UF last played in 2006, where the Gators won 42-0 en route to a national title. That led to UCF paying a $100,000 buyout to get out of the following year’s game, according to ESPN.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
