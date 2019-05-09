UCF, Georgia fans rip Florida for scheduling Colorado. UF fans are puzzled, too.

On October 27, 2018, Florida head coach Dan Mullen has a conversation with the officials after he was penalized for unsportsmanlike against Georgia at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. On Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, Mullen’s Gators rallied for a 35-31 home win against South Carolina. TNS

After athletic director Scott Stricklin teased a football announcement on social media, the Florida Gators announced a future home-and-home football series with a Power 5 nonconference opponent on Wednesday.

Was it Ohio State? Clemson? Oklahoma?

There are a couple future @GatorsFB home-and-home series we are getting ready to announce … just waiting on some final contract signatures in the coming weeks#staytuned #GoGators

pic.twitter.com/uNZyPbXDzq — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) May 7, 2019

It was Colorado, slated for 2028 in Gainesville, Florida and 2029 in Boulder, Colorado.

That led to fans of UCF and SEC rival Georgia to rip into the Gators on social media. Some UF fans were a bit baffled, too.

UCF would be a higher strength of schedule. Hell, the PAC 12 Might not even exist by then. — HoorayForEric (@hoorayforeric) May 8, 2019

Our twitter social media team as they were writing this : pic.twitter.com/0Q1K7f5DgJ — CallMeCam (@K1NGC4MERON) May 8, 2019

Gators are scared of UCF, no way they want to play you guys. — Dawg in Dalton (@JohnAntGA1) May 8, 2019

Y'all haven't played a Power 5 team outside of the southeast in 28 years and this is who you schedule? — Kurt Hunter (@rednblackblood) May 8, 2019

We are above this and so this is highly degrading. Forget the fact that Colorado is the Vanderbilt of the PAC-12 for a second... There’s an NFL stadium 25 miles away and we agree to play in a municipal stadium that barely seats 50K?



Let’s hear what the other H&H is. 0/1 so far. — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) May 8, 2019

HA!!!!!! Georgia announces series with Oklahoma, Clemson, and Texas.



Florida: “Hold my beer”



Also Florida: pic.twitter.com/6REtYImXu6 — (@rabdaawg) May 8, 2019

Ya this just makes no sense, we better have a solid escape clause and back out immediately pic.twitter.com/mZyoQRExKb — Josh (@AbacosLife) May 8, 2019

And a UF fan that liked the announcement:

I like the series - Colorado has a good football history, is a Pac12 team, and has a beautiful home venue to travel to. The altitude may cause issues though. — Scott R (@IllinoisGator) May 8, 2019

In December, Stricklin said the Gators would welcome a 2-for-1 series with UCF, while UCF AD Danny White said their fans and student-athletes deserve better than that.

UCF and UF last played in 2006, where the Gators won 42-0 en route to a national title. That led to UCF paying a $100,000 buyout to get out of the following year’s game, according to ESPN.