UCF, Georgia fans rip Florida for scheduling Colorado. UF fans are puzzled, too.
After athletic director Scott Stricklin teased a football announcement on social media, the Florida Gators announced a future home-and-home football series with a Power 5 nonconference opponent on Wednesday.
Was it Ohio State? Clemson? Oklahoma?
It was Colorado, slated for 2028 in Gainesville, Florida and 2029 in Boulder, Colorado.
That led to fans of UCF and SEC rival Georgia to rip into the Gators on social media. Some UF fans were a bit baffled, too.
And a UF fan that liked the announcement:
In December, Stricklin said the Gators would welcome a 2-for-1 series with UCF, while UCF AD Danny White said their fans and student-athletes deserve better than that.
UCF and UF last played in 2006, where the Gators won 42-0 en route to a national title. That led to UCF paying a $100,000 buyout to get out of the following year’s game, according to ESPN.
