Florida Gators staff member charged with aggravated stalking, court records show

Otis Yelverton

A University of Florida football staff member was arrested on an aggravated stalking charge, according to court records.

Otis Yelverton, the Gators’ assistant director of player personnel, was arrested following a credible cyberstalking threat, according to Alachua County court records.

He’s facing a third-degree felony, according to court records.

The Gainesville Sun reported the Gators placed Yelverton on leave following his arrest on Monday.

Yelverton joined the UF staff when head coach Dan Mullen left Mississippi State to lead the Gators last year. Prior to the Gators, Yelverton was a defensive coordinator Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi.

