Gators CB Brian Edwards, of Hollywood, arrested on battery complaint of girlfriend

For the second time in the past month, a Florida Gators football player is facing trouble off the field. Backup cornerback Brian Edwards was arrested Monday night on a battery complaint, according to the Alachua County jail records.





Edwards allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend where he grabbed her neck, according to multiple reports.

The 20-year-old from Hollywood allegedly left marks on his girlfriend’s neck and a scratch on her shoulder, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

According to 247 Sports, Edwards did not talk with law enforcement after being read his rights.

Edwards, a 6-foot-2, 192-pound junior from Miramar High, has played in 18 games in his two UF seasons, appearing on special teams and as a backup defensive back.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Times reported backup quarterback Jalon Jones was accused of sexual battery two incidents separated by 30 minutes in early April. Neither woman pressed charges. Jones put his name in the transfer portal before the Times report came out.