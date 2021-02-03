UM’s Diaz: ‘I’m going to be the defensive coordinator.’ He says how he’ll handle it 

It took a little more than eight minutes Wednesday afternoon for University of Miami coach Manny Diaz to announce what everyone kind of, sort of, pretty much knew — but not officially.

“I’m going to be the defensive coordinator,’’ Diaz told reporters on his first Zoom media session since the Hurricanes’ Dec. 29 bowl loss to Oklahoma State. “Today was a cool day here in the building. We were able to meet with our players on offense and defense. Today was the first day with the defense all together that I was able to get in front of them and have our entire new defensive staff introduced.

“And also today was the day that I was able to tell them that I’ll be running the defense for the 2021 season, which definitely has me excited, has me fired up. I’m excited to work with this staff.”

One by one the new defensive assistants on Diaz’s coaching staff spoke by video conference — defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, defensive line/assistant head coach Jess Simpson, cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke and linebackers coach Travis Williams — after the head man’s 30-plus minute session.

Wednesday was National Signing Day for recruits across the nation, and it was, to say the least, “peculiar,’’ as Diaz described it, because the Hurricanes had already welcomed an elite, national top-10 football Class of 2021 by the time the three-day early signing period had concluded in December. After signing gems such as four-star quarterback Jake Garcia and five-stars Leonard Taylor (defensive tackle) and James Williams (safety), UM hauled in heralded transfers Deandre Johnson (Tennessee defensive end), Charleston Rambo (Oklahoma receiver) and Tyrique Stevenson (Georgia cornerback) to complete its ‘21 class, known as #2Rings1Chain.

“We’ve got some really outstanding teachers, outstanding men,’’ Diaz said Wednesday of the newest coaches who will lead the Hurricanes. “It’s great for our players. We’ll have great growth. It will be good for everyone to get out of their comfort zone. We’ve got some great experience on the staff. I’m excited to work with them and get back to playing defense the way that we ought to play defense at the University of Miami.’’

Diaz said he will manage fine being both the coordinator who calls defensive plays during games and head coach, partly because he’s served as solely the head coach (with defensive planning and coaching included) the past two seasons. More head coaches, such as former UM coach Mark Richt, serve as offensive coordinators.

“I’ve got some great guys on the staff that I can certainly delegate things to,’’ Diaz said, “but for this to work I’ve got to be able to go all in. I feel good about the fact that I can for a couple reasons. We’ve got a very experienced football team. We’ve got a team that knows me very well, so there’s not a concern of an offensive/defensive divide...that you’re only the head coach for those guys one side of the ball, which would have been the case had I have done this from the jump...’’

Diaz also noted how offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee who has “done a great job’’ handling the offense, and how moving former defensive line coach Todd Stroud to handle off-field administrative duties as a “key” factor. “After two years, we’ve got a lot of the infrastructure on the inside in place and built. I’ve always said this, the way we play defense at the University of Miami is my responsibility. The whole program is my responsibility, but defensively for certain. I’m accountable for it and I’m gonna fix it.’’

Added Diaz of his new defensive staff: “Their enthusiasm is obvious, attention to detail and accountability are things that really stand out. They’re all really good teachers, been exposed to a lot of great places, great defensive minds, great thoughts. But more than anything they’ve got great ability to connect with the players, which is ultimately what it’s about.’’

Spring practice update

Diaz said spring practice will begin March 13 but there is no decision on when it will end because he wants to see if the dead period for recruiting “is lifted April 15,’’ depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the dead period is lifted, then chances are spring will go beyond that date so UM could then invite recruits to the spring game. The coach said he’s starting later than usual so the players can get “a full seven weeks’’ of lifting in to get stronger.

Diaz said he still had no idea whether a spring game would be open to fans and the media, or gave no other specifics about practices.

Mike Rumph’s role

Diaz said former UM assistant recruiting director Van Dyke “in essence switched spots’’ with former cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph, who took Van Dyke’s assistant recruiting director role.

“Mike has some real strong suits, and no one cares for the University of Miami more than Mike Rumph,’’ Diaz said. “When the dead period ends and people can come back on campus and you’re always aiming for people to learn about UM and go through the campus and understand what’s what and talk with the parents, Mike is fantastic. Simply put, what we felt DVD could do is just the nuances of closing in recruiting, because that’s obviously been a factor, and that’s a different skillset. It’s important that it’s not an indictment vs. one person or the other.

“My job is to make sure everybody’s in the right seat on the bus, and it’s important that Mike Rumph knows that he’s valued in this program, and he should be for what he’s done for this school as a player and as a coach. But from where I was in evaluating the people that I have in my building, DeMarcus Van Dyke was showing that his value could be better maximized as one of the on-the-field coaches, and conversely we could still get a lot out of Mike in the role that he’s in off-the-field working the phones and being an important figure when recruits are on campus. I think Mike will provide great value for us, and DVD was ready. ...It’s going to have a profound impact on our secondary,’’ Diaz said, in terms of Van Dyke being able to learn from new DB coach Robinson.