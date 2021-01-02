Miami Hurricanes just got a graduate transfer defensive end from Tennessee Volunteers

After losing starting defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche to the NFL Draft, the Miami Hurricanes are gaining another player from the transfer portal.

Tennessee defensive end Deandre Johnson, who played high school ball at Miami Southridge, announced Saturday night on Twitter that he is transferring to UM.

Johnson, 6-3 and 255 pounds, was a three-star prospect in high school and will be a fifth-year senior at UM in 2021.

This season, Johnson played in 10 games, garnering 28 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

“I’m coming home,’’ Johnson tweeted. “As I reflect on my time at Tennessee, I am grateful for experiences that have helped me grow... “To my teammates, the memories we share will last a lifetime. thank you all for the support and motivation these past four years...

“With that being said, I have decided to graduate transfer to the University of Miami.’’