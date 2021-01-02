Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

University of Miami

Miami Hurricanes just got a graduate transfer defensive end from Tennessee Volunteers

After losing starting defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche to the NFL Draft, the Miami Hurricanes are gaining another player from the transfer portal.

Tennessee defensive end Deandre Johnson, who played high school ball at Miami Southridge, announced Saturday night on Twitter that he is transferring to UM.

Johnson, 6-3 and 255 pounds, was a three-star prospect in high school and will be a fifth-year senior at UM in 2021.

This season, Johnson played in 10 games, garnering 28 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

“I’m coming home,’’ Johnson tweeted. “As I reflect on my time at Tennessee, I am grateful for experiences that have helped me grow... “To my teammates, the memories we share will last a lifetime. thank you all for the support and motivation these past four years...

“With that being said, I have decided to graduate transfer to the University of Miami.’’

Profile Image of Susan Miller Degnan
Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service