Miami hauls in signing day bonanza. Two 5-stars, elite quarterback headline gifted class

Pandemic be damned.

Miami Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz and his ample recruiting staff nailed 2020 early signing day Wednesday the way Jose Borregales drilled that 57-yard field goal at Louisville —with a booming, emphatic performance that left no doubt.

The Hurricanes signed all 20 of their committed players as the three-day early signing period opened, welcoming an elite, top-10 class that includes the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and two five-star gems on defense — safety James Williams and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor — who are both from South Florida.

In fact,

Jose’s little brother, who also happens to be one of the top kickers in the nation, signed with the Canes Wednesday. But that’s just