Miami Hurricanes dip into transfer portal again, come out with Oklahoma wide receiver

Leave it to the Miami Hurricanes to make that transfer portal work.

This time it’s a talented wideout with a last name made for movies: “Rambo.’’

Oklahoma wide receiver transfer Charleston Rambo announced Tuesday afternoon on social media that he will be coming to the University of Miami “to close out this chapter of my collegiate career and move forward into the next chamber of my life.’’

Rambo, a 6-1, 175-pound player out of Cedar Hill, Texas, was a four-star recruit and rated by Rivals.com as the 16th-best player in Texas as a prep star. He just finished his junior season with the Sooners, catching 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

His breakout season, however, was in 2019, when Rambo caught 43 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns.

As an Oklahoma freshman, Rambo caught eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

He headlined his Twitter announcment “Ba11out Charlie,’’ the letter Ls replaced by his jersey number 11.

“To my teammates, we made memories together that we will cherish forever and I thank you all for helping me be as successful as I could be here and will be forever thankful. With that being said, I have decided to transfer to the University of Miami...’’

This story will be updated.