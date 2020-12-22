UM kicker earns first-team All-ACC, but no Hurricanes on first-team offense or defense

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its All-ACC football team Tuesday, with talented University of Miami kicker Jose Borregales earning a place on first-team among specialists, but no Hurricanes player earning first-team honors on defense or offense.

UM, which finished 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the ACC and meets the Oklahoma State Cowboys next Tuesday, Dec. 29, in the Cheez-It Bowl, had these players earn second-team All-ACC: defensive end Jaelan Phillips, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Brevin Jordan and punter Lou Hedley.

These Hurricanes earned third-team All-ACC: defensive end Quincy Roche and wide receiver Mike Harley.

And the only two Canes who earned honorable mention All-ACC were quarterback D’Eriq King and defensive tackle Nesta Silvera.

The teams were chosen by a 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches.

Phillips, a 6-5, 270-pound redshirt junior who announced Sunday that he was opting out of the bowl game and will declare for the NFL Draft, finished the season with 15 1/2 tackles for loss, second in the ACC, and eight sacks in 10 games. He had 45 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.

Roche, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Temple, finished 2020 with 45 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss, tied for third in the ACC, 4 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Roche also announced Sunday that he is opting out of the bowl game to train for the draft.

Phillips was projected last week by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. to be the 12th overall player and first defensive end taken this April. Roche was projected by Kiper to be the sixth “outside linebacker’’ taken in the draft.

The All-ACC lineup had both Pittsburgh defensive ends — Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver — on the first team. Jones had 13 tackles for loss (sixth in ACC) and led the ACC with nine sacks in 11 games. Weaver had 14 1/2 tackles for loss (tied with Roche for third in ACC) and 7 1/2 sacks tied for fourth in the league.

Borregales, who transferred to UM from FIU and is expected to enter the NFL Draft, converted 18-of-20 field goals, including a school-record-tying 57-yarder) and made all 57 of his extra points.

Here’s the full 2020 All-ACC Football Team:

First-Team Offense

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178

RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

First-Team Defense

DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT - Alim McNeill, NC State, 106

LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 127

CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

First-Team Specialists

PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second-Team Offense

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Second-Team Defense

DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Second-Team Specialists

PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third-Team Offense

QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34

WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67

OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG - Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51

C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Third-Team Defense

DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Third-Team Specialists

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP - Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81

Honorable Mention (20 or more votes)

QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24

RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47

WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45

WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23

TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27

TE - Cary Angeline, NC State, 25

AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33

AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25

OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28

OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26

OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22

OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50

OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48

OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33

OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32

OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31

C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39

C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31

C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23

DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43

DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31

DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25

DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22

DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59

DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52

DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43

DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31

LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32

LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22

LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21

LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20

CB - Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53

CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24

S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32

S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26

S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20

PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20

P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56