Miami Hurricanes defensive end Jaelan Phillips to enter NFL Draft, skip senior season

University of Miami gifted defensive end Jaelan Phillips has signed with agents Ben Renzin and Brian Ayrault and will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, the Miami Herald learned Friday.

The news of Phillips entering the draft was first reported by al.com.

The 6-5, 270-pound Phillips, a redshirt junior who arrived at UM last season after starting his career at UCLA as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2017, has had an exceptional season for Miami.

He ends his college career by leading the Canes with eight sacks (second in the Atlantic Coast Conference) and also leads UM with 15 1/2 tackles for loss. He has an interception, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper projected Thursday on his Big Board that Phillips is the nation’s No. 12 overall draft prospect and will be the first end and second defensive lineman chosen in the draft.

“He has wreaked havoc on offenses lately,’’ Kiper wrote. “He has 5.5 sacks in his past three games and eight on the season. A former five-star prospect who had some injury issues at UCLA, Phillips landed at Miami and has put all of his talent together.”

The Hurricanes have ended their season at 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the ACC. They will learn their bowl destination and opponent on Sunday.