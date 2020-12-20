Miami Hurricanes to play Oklahoma State in Cheez-it Bowl for 2nd meeting in history

This long college football season filled with joy, pain and plenty of uncertainty, will end Dec. 29 for the Miami Hurricanes as they go for their third bowl win since 2006.

The University of Miami learned Sunday it will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Cheez-It Bowl a week from Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.

It is only the second time that the Hurricanes (8-2, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will meet the Cowboys (7-3, 6-3 Big 12). The only other time was Oct. 5, 1991, when the Canes cruised to a 40-3 win in the Orange Bowl en route to their third national title.

Oklahoma State, unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the Amway Coaches Poll, finished third in the Big 12 behind Iowa State and Oklahoma. The Cowboys ended the regular season No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cowboys defeated Tulsa (6-1), West Virginia (5-4), Kansas (0-9), Iowa State (8-3), Kansas State (4-6), Texas Tech (4-6) and Baylor (2-7) this season. They lost to Texas (6-3) on Oct. 31, at Oklahoma (8-2) on Nov. 21 and at TCU (6-4) on Dec. 5.

The Hurricanes, who finished third in the ACC behind College Football Playoff No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson, defeated Alabama-Birmingham (6-3), Louisville (4-7), Florida State (3-6), Pittsburgh (6-5), Virginia (5-5), North Carolina State (8-3), Virginia Tech (5-6) and Duke (2-9). They lost at Clemson (10-1) on Oct. 10 and in the regular-season finale to North Carolina (8-3) on Dec. 12.

The Canes finished at No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and moved up one spot on Sunday to No. 18 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

A UM bowl victory would go a long way in easing the angst from its horrendous 62-26 loss to North Carolina, which will end up at the Canes’ home field at Hard Rock Stadium in the Capital One Orange Bowl, where the Canes would have gone had they beaten the Tar Heels.

The Cheez-It Bowl was formerly known as the Camping World Bowl, in which the Canes beat West Virginia in 2016 but lost to Louisville in 2013. Before UM’s 2016 win, its previous bowl victory came in 2006 against Nevada in the MPC Computers Bowl.

Last season Miami lost 14-0 to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished 6-7.

The Canes are 20-23 in bowls since their first, a win against Manhattan, at the Palm Festival in 1933.