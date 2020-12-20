Miami DE Quincy Roche opts out of bowl to train for NFL as both starting ends skip game

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Quincy Roche (2) wears the turnover chain after he recovers a third quarter fumble as they play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 17, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes will be without both starting defensive ends for the bowl game.

Two days after news broke that starting UM redshirt junior defensive end Jaelan Phillips was forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, graduate transfer Quincy Roche announced on Sunday that he will opt out of the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl to also begin training for the draft.

Roche, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Temple to UM before this season, had a strong year for the Hurricanes and was projected on Thursday by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. to be the sixth “outside linebacker’’ taken in the draft. Kiper has only projected the first 25 players in the draft and had Phillips going 12th overall as the first defensive end drafted. He didn’t have Roche among the first 25 drafted players.

Roche, who was the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, played in all 10 games for the Canes (8-2, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), tied with Phillips with 45 tackles. Roche had 14 1/2 tackles for loss (tied for sixth nationally) and 4 1/2 sacks, with one pass breakup, five quarterback hurries, a team-leading three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

“I love the way he’s taken ownership of the team,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said of Roche this season. Quincy is just so instinctive on the field. His ability to slip blocks and beat tackles and understand where the ball is serves him well.’’

“He’s a workaholic and smart,’’ former UM defensive end Greg Rousseau added of Roche before the season started. “His football IQ is really high. Great guy.’’

Rousseau, who opted out of the 2020 season before it started, also is training for the draft and has been projected by Kiper as the second defensive end taken (after Phillips) and 20th player overall.