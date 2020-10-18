Hurricanes remove super hero capes for Pitt, learn trust goes long way. Now: on to UVA

Hard to believe, but the Miami Hurricanes are approaching the mid-season point.

And after No. 1 Clemson demolished Georgia Tech 73-7 in Atlanta on Saturday, you can look back and ponder whether maybe the 42-17 Miami loss at Clemson wasn’t quite as catastrophic as it might have seemed Oct. 10.

The No. 13 Canes, who defeated Pitt 31-19 Saturday at home, still have plenty to fix to keep them busy this week as they prepare for the Virginia Cavaliers (1-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock (ACC Network). But who out there would have been upset before the season started to see Miami 4-1 at this point? Certainly not any realists.

The Canes proved they are capable of bouncing back, just like they said they would after the loss at Clemson. They also proved they could beat a team they were clearly supposed to beat in the eyes of prognosticators and the college football world — something they continually failed to do last season.

“That was a very difficult game, which we suspected it would be going in,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said after Saturday’s victory. “Pitt, they make everything hard.”

Clemson, of course, made everything even harder, which made individual Hurricanes go beyond their jobs, put on their invisible capes and try to summon their super powers. But Saturday, Diaz said he was “really proud’’ of the Canes maintaining their composure and discipline in the face of struggle.

“We addressed it pretty solidly,’’ Diaz said. “We had to look at the reasons for our performance, both as individuals and as a collective. This team, five games in, it appears as though we don’t have an issue with effort and it appears we don’t have an issue with attitude. We had an issue last week with discipline. We had an issue with guys trying to do more than the game required, which is something that can happen in that environment.

“...It was always out of good intentions,” the coach said, noting that nonetheless the Hurricanes listened to the staff’s message all week, including “in our pregame talk.’’

“‘Trust your teammates,’’’ Diaz said he told his players. “’Devote energy into the team effort and be a cog on the wheel and watch what happens.’ That’s why I say I was really proud of the way that we played good team ball today.”

Penalties way down





Against Clemson, the Canes were flagged 15 times for 135 yards, making it exceptionally hard to win, especially against No. 1. But Saturday, UM reduced that number to five for 55 yards. Pittsburgh, however, hurt itself repeatedly with 10 penalties for 89 yards.

“That was a big point of emphasis this week, just to not help the other team,’’ Diaz said. “So, I saw less guys [doing that].’’

UM quarterback D’Eriq King, despite two interceptions Saturday, continues to haunt opponents with his fake quarterback draws. His body hitches just enough to look as if he’ll dart downfield. He made the Pitt defense bite long enough for Cam’Ron Harris to get open for his 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, and then did the same thing on tight end Will Mallory’s 45-yard touchdown catch that made it 28-16 in the third quarter.

“Yeah, it was perfectly executed by everyone — all 11 guys on the field,’’ Mallory said. “...You’re wide open, so it’s pretty easy. You just walk right in.’’

Said King: “It was something we’d seen on tape all week. “Hats off’’ to the coaches. “We put it in and worked on it all week.’’

O-line/rushing struggles

It’s obvious UM’s offensive line has struggled the past two weeks after giving up three sacks in the first three games. But Pitt has one of the top defensive lines in the nation, and Clemson is Clemson. After allowing five sacks (four credited to the O-line) last week, Miami allowed four Saturday, as well as 15 tackles for loss. But the Canes played with talented graduate transfer right tackle Jarrid Williams, who has “a hand issue,’’ Diaz said. Sophomore Zion Nelson replaced Williams at right tackle, while John Campbell, who left the game in the fourth quarter at Clemson with what appeared to be a knee issue, started his second consecutive game at left tackle.

“Look, we ended up holding our own,’’ Diaz said. “You got to grind it out.’’

For the second week in a row, UM’s top runners were mostly quieted. Harris averaged 2 yards a carry for his 24 yards. Freshman Jaylan Knighton had seven carries for 25 yards and freshman Donald Chaney Jr. had 18 yards on five carries.

Special team phenoms

But, oh, what a magnificent kicking combo Miami has with Jose Borregales, who has now made all 21 of his extra-point attempst and all eight of his field-goal attempts, including the 37-yarder to give UM some breathing room with 4:13 left in the game.

And Australian Lou Hedley? He punted six times Saturday and averaged 51.7 yards, including a 60-yarder that helped preserve valuable field position.

“We knew going in [special teams] would be massive today,’’ Diaz said Louie Hedley’s punting — 51.7, I mean that’s just crazy.’’

The Canes’ Isaiah Dunson also thwarted a Pitt fake-punt attempt, giving Miami great field position on the Pitt 45, which led to Mallory’s touchdown.

Defense, Roche shine

UM’s defense, led by Temple graduate transfer Quincy Roche, held the Panthers to four field goals and a touchdown in five trips to the end zone. Roche , last year’s American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, had seven tackles (four for losses) and strip sack (with Jaelan Phillips) fumble recovery.

Roche had a huge tackle for loss after King’s first interception that Pitt returned 34 yards to the UM 12. The TFL came on third-and-1 from the UM 3, which held Pitt to a field goal to make it 14-6 at halftime.

“It was my best game as far as the run is concerned,’’ Roche said. “But I still got to clean it up pass rushing. That’s where I can improve coming out of this game.’’

If the Canes maintain that attitude and leadership, they should be in a good place heading into Saturday’s matchup with Virginia.

Said sophomore cornerback Te’Cory Couch, who led the defense with three pass breakups: “Everybody is buying in.’’