Miami Hurricanes, off win over Pitt, are back on the rise in polls after one-week dip

The Hurricanes are back on the rise.

The University of Miami has risen two spots from No. 13 to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday afternoon.

UM (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also rose to No 11 from its previous No. 12 ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Canes’ ascent comes after defeating Pitt 31-19 — one week after they lost 42-17 to No. 1 Clemson. Miami had dropped six spots from No. 7 in the AP poll after that loss to the Tigers, and five spots to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll last week.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1, 3-1) dropped from No. 5 to 14 in the AP poll and from No. 6 to 13 in the coaches poll after falling 31-28 Saturday at FSU.

The Hurricanes face the Virginia Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami, which finished 6-7 last season, started the season unranked. The Canes rose to No. 17 before defeating Louisville, then leaped to No. 12 before dominating Florida State and rising to No. 8. They had a week off after FSU and rose to No. 7 in both major polls.

Profile Image of Susan Miller Degnan
Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.
