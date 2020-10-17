Miami Hurricanes, fueled by opportunistic defense, topple Pitt Panthers

The No. 13 Hurricanes knew it would be tough, but Pittsburgh knew it would be tougher Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Canes prevailed 31-19, but not without the struggle they had anticipated against one of the most prolific defenses in the nation.

Turns out that UM’s defense came through even more, holding Pitt to 300 total yards — only 22 on the ground — with three sacks, nine tackles for loss and a fumble recovery that led to a 45-yard Will Mallory touchdown catch. The Hurricanes held the Panthers to four field goals and a touchdown in five trips to the red zone, enough to give UM the win in front of an announced crowd of 9,000.

Pitt went without starting senior quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time since September 2019, making a late announcement Saturday to go instead with redshirt freshman Joey Yellen after Pickett injured his left ankle the previous week.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King had his own challenges, tossing two interceptions — his fourth in two weeks — that put Pitt in the red zone and led to a field goal and touchdown. But King, despite playing without injured tight end Brevin Jordan, also threw for four touchdowns.

Pitt’s touchdown in the third quarter Saturday was the first touchdown the Panthers have scored against Miami the past three meetings.

King finished 16 of 31 for 222 yards and the four touchdowns and two picks. He also ran 11 times for 32 yards. His touchdowns went to Mallory (twice), tailback Cam’Ron Harris and receiver Mike Harley. He was sacked four times.

UM, which gained 331 total yards, raised its record to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Pitt fell to 3-3 and 2-3.

UM’s trusty kicker Jose Borregales helped seal Miami’s win with a 37-yard, fourth-quarter field goal to culminate a 14-play, 65-yard drive that took 7:11 off the clock.

Yellen, who transferred this season to Pitt from Arizona State, entered the day having played two games in his college career.

UM was held to 109 rushing yards on 42 carries. The team’s top rusher, Harris, had 24 yards on 12 carries. In the second half, Miami was held to 46 yards rushing on 24 carries.

