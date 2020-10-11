Miami: ‘No negativity, lots of tears’ and plenty of fight. These are not same old Canes

The now-No. 13 Miami Hurricanes are hurting today, no doubt physically after the 42-17 pounding they took late Saturday at the hands of Clemson, the No. 1 team in the universe — and no doubt emotionally, their pride and confidence likely dented.

But it appears these Canes, despite being overpowered up front on both sides of the ball and inconceivably underwhelming again in their receiving skills among others, are not the same old team to which forlorn Hurricanes fans have become accustomed the past few years.

Like Saturday, last year the Canes lost all three games after open weeks. But coach Manny Diaz insisted this team does not reflect the one from 2019.

“We wear the same uniforms as the team that played last year,’’ Diaz said after the game late Saturday night. ’’The guys in that locker room, they want to be together. There was no negativity during the game, no negativity at halftime and there were a lot of tears.

“Despite the results, we play in the ACC, where we should expect to play a lot of close, competitive games. We have to get better, that goes without saying’’ and “we have to present a better version of ourselves than we did.’’

The Canes (3-1, 2-1) return home to Hard Rock Stadium to face Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at noon Saturday (ACC Network), when their resolve will be witnessed after a debilitating defeat. But unlike last season, this team has significant leadership, and enough talent, some of it high-caliber, to rebound.

Should they end up as one of the two ACC teams with the highest winning percentages in conference games at the end of the regular season, they could end up in the league title game Dec. 19 — yes, likely against the Tigers. But that’s way too down the line to ponder to an extreme.

The Canes were exposed in several areas Saturday, and their until-now speedy spread offense came grinding to a halt with only 54 plays from an average of nearly 75.

Areas of concern include:

▪ Penalties galore, in particular several presnap errors

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Canes were flagged 15 times for 135 yards, several of them false starts.

“Tonight, as an offense executing from all cylinders of offensive football, was our worst football,’’ said UM tight end Brevin Jordan, who was taken out of the game midway in the third quarter with some type of right shoulder or upper arm injury after catching three passes for 31 yards. He said he was ‘’alright’’ and only said “Yeah’’ when asked if he was feeling OK for Pitt.

“We had a lot of mental mistakes, some guys not getting out to the right blocks, just all 11 men on the offensive side not [playing] our best brand of football... They’re No. 1 in the country. They have, what, for or five ACC titles in a row? I don’t think we’re that far from them, though.’’

▪ Rushing nonexistent

UM’s top running back Cam’Ron Harris came into the game ranked eighth nationally in rushing- yards-per-carry (8.2) and 11th in rushing yards (311). He didn’t even get his first carry until about six-and-a-half minutes were left in the first half. He finished with eight carries for three yards. His backups ran twice for eight yards.

“They were very aggressive,’’ Diaz said. “That was just the way they were pressuring our run game. They were basically sending a guy off the edge. It took us a drive or two to kind of make some adjustments.’’

UM’s longest run of the night was a 56-yarder that brought UM close enough to later have still-perfect kicker Jose Borregales send a 42-yard field goal through the uprights.

▪ Receivers lacking

Jordan is still Miami’s most proficient pass-catcher, averaging 70.7 yards a game and leading all players with three receiving touchdowns. Sacked four times and the defensive line constantly in his face, quarterback D’Eriq King was not nearly as sharp and was intercepted twice — on an underthrown ball that needed to be higher to tight end Will Mallory, and in the end zone on a play intended for Dee Wiggins, who fell down as cornerback Sheridan Jones made a beautiful play.

“That is on me,’’ King said of his passing (12 of 28 for 121 yards and no touchdowns, with the two picks), in particular his deep launches. “I have to make better throws.’’

▪ UM’s run defense

The Canes allowed 550 yards — 258 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and 292 yards and three touchdowns from exceptional quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Clemson converted eight of 17 third-down plays.

Clemson tailback Travis Etienne, arguably the top running back in the nation, had 149 yards and two touchdowns rushing, averaging 8.8 yards a rush.

▪ Targeting

Safety Amari Carter, who has been ejected multiple times in the past for targeting, again got ejected in the first half for doing so, though it seemed like “he was being pushed from behind,’’ Diaz said. Striker Keontra Smith was ejected for targeting in the second half and will miss the first half of the Pitt game. Smith’s helmet went into Lawrence’s abdomen area.

“I’ve never seen someone hit someone in the stomach and have that called for targeting,’’ Diaz said. “It’s becoming very difficult to hit a quarterback now.’’

Safety Bubba Bolden, however was again a beast, blocking two field goals, tallying a game-high 10 tackles, and forcing Lawrence to fumble (UM striker Gil Frierson recovered). Sophomore defensive end Jared Harrison-Hunte, who has been excelling in the defensive line rotation, also showed his skills on special teams, blocking a third field goal.

Bolden, clearly a leader on defense, was asked how the Canes will recover and keep their intensity going after the loss.

“You gotta keep playing fast, keep playing hard, keep playing physical, run to the ball and tackle,’’ he said. “That’s what we live by. Me as a leader, I’m going to encourage my guys to do that. I know they’re going to listen. I know they’re going to play hard and play fast.

“But it’s Pitt week now. The game happened. It’s over. That’s that.’’