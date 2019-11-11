Strange but true: Here’s how Miami Hurricanes can end up in 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl

Believe it or not, the Miami Hurricanes could still end up in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at their home stadium.

But even crazier is that for it to happen, the Hurricanes would have a better shot if they don’t win the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division, which they still have a convoluted chance to do.

If Miami (6-4, 4-3 ACC) should win the Coastal and then somehow overcome overwhelming odds to beat defending national champion Clemson (10-0, 7-0) on Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Canes would automatically go to the Orange Bowl.

But the more realistic way is what we’re talking about.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The most important factor would be Miami not making the Coastal title game, because it would be a sure underdog to Clemson, and should the Canes lose, they’d have at least five losses and be bypassed by the OB.

If no ACC team is ranked in the College Football Playoff Committee’s final top 25 outside of Clemson, which is expected to make the CFB Playoff, then the Orange Bowl gets to choose its ACC team to face a team from the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference or Notre Dame.

The ACC’s Atlantic Division member Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) plays Clemson Saturday and is a 32-point underdog. Wake Forest also plays remaining ACC games against Duke (2-3, 4-5) and Syracuse (3-6, 0-5).

If Miami wins out and finishes 8-4 in the regular season, while Wake Forest finishes 9-3 and Virginia (7-3, 5-2) wins the Coastal and loses to Clemson in the ACC title game for a 9-4 record — and neither Wake nor Virginia are ranked — then the Orange Bowl could choose Miami, which beat Virginia.

Pittsburgh (6-3, 3-2), which Miami also beat, can finish 9-3 as well.

Various factors would be considered, such as TV attractiveness and programs that bring visitors to South Florida.

The last time UM played in the Orange Bowl game was in 2017, when it lost to Wisconsin 34-24.

The Hurricanes qualified for a bowl Saturday by defeating Louisville 52-27. They must win their final regular-season game on Nov. 30 at Duke to even have a chance to win the Coastal — and then be dependent on other Coastal teams winning or losing.

UM is now fourth in the Coastal behind Virginia, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-2).

The Canes need various scenarios to play out to reach the ACC title game. Miami needs Virginia Tech to beat Virginia in their regular-season finale Nov. 29 at UVA. UM would also need Virginia Tech to lose to Georgia Tech or Pittsburgh or both, and for Pitt to lose at least one more conference game (vs. North Carolina on Thursday, at Virginia Tech on Nov. 23 and home against Boston College on Nov. 30).

To make matters even more insane, it’s possible that the Coastal Division could end up in a five-way tie. Miami would be in bad shape in that scenario.

Right now, Miami could land in a number of bowls, including the Camping World Bowl in Orlando (where it opened the season against Florida), the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas and several others.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL