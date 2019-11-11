Podcast: For Miami Hurricanes, ‘it’s starting to look the way that we want it to look’

For the second straight week, the Miami Hurricanes celebrated on the field like they hadn’t all season.

On Nov. 2 in Tallahassee, Miami players leaped into the bleachers at Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate with the Hurricanes fans who made the trip up to the Florida Panhandle after Jarren Williams threw for 313 yards and the Hurricanes shredded the Florida State Seminoles.

On Saturday, Miami’s younger players celebrated another beatdown by carrying the seniors off the field on their shoulders following a 52-27 win against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Williams was even better than he was in the best game of his career a week earlier and so were the Hurricanes as a whole. The quarterback entered Miami’s record books by throwing for a program-record six touchdown passes. Miami’s offense exploded to match the most points it ever scored in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

It took almost a full season, but the Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3) are finally playing like the team Manny Diaz thought they would be when he brought in Dan Enos as his offensive coordinator.

“It’s starting to look the way we want it to look,” the coach said after the blowout win in Miami Gardens. “We want to be a team that gets better as the year goes on and we are hoping that this is now what we can be going forward.”

The Eye on the U podcast is buying into the hype this week, and David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, check in from the press box at Hard Rock to sort through all the different reasons why things feel different now for Hurricanes.

It all starts with Williams, but the improvement is obvious across the board, from the offensive line to the third-down execution and success in the red zone. Heading into the final bye week of the season, Miami has sewed up a spot in a bowl game and can maybe even start thinking bigger.

Orange Bowl, anyone?