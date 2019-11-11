Was there ever any doubt? Record-breaking QB Jarren Williams and LB Pinckney are honored

One is a University of Miami redshirt freshman who Saturday broke records set by college football quarterback greats that include Bernie Kosar, Steve Walsh and Ken Dorsey.

The other is a senior who, as usual, is leaving his heart and soul on the field as he finishes another excellent season with the Hurricanes.

They both were honored Monday, as the Atlantic Coast Conference named quarterback Jarren Williams and linebacker Michael Pinckney conference Players of the Week.

Williams, the ACC’s quarterback and rookie of the week, threw six touchdowns Saturday in UM’s 52-27 victory over Louisville to break Miami’s all-time, single-game passing record previously held by Kosar, Walsh, Dorsey, Stephen Morris, Brock Berlin and Kyle Wright. He was 15 of 22 for 253 yards and six touchdowns Saturday and tied the all-time, single-game ACC record with the six touchdowns.

“Fifteen completions for six touchdowns, that’s an unbelievable ratio there,’’ Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said of Williams’ performance.

Said Williams after the game: “It’s really why you come here. You come to The U to set records. You come to this place to do something that no one else has done.’’

For the season, Williams is 130 of 194 (67 percent) for 1,702 yards and 16 touchdowns, with three interceptions that came in the first quarter of an Oct. 5 loss to Virginia Tech.

Williams is ninth nationally in passing efficiency and 20th in completion percentage.

Pinckney, named ACC linebacker of the week, led all players Saturday with eight total tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. In nine games played this season (he was injured for one), Pinckney is third on the team with 50 tackles and has 10 1/2 tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

“I feel like my job was to not only come back to better myself,’’ Pinckney said Saturday, “but to better the program. The program is going in the right direction. ...It’s probably not going to be now, but eventually they’re going to be in the playoff talks, man, and I’m going to be right here being happy because I know I had a part of it.’’

The Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3 ACC) are off this weekend and play FIU (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) on Sept. 23 at Marlins Park, designated a road game for Miami.

