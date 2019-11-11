It’s not the Orange Bowl, but Marlins Park for Miami vs. FIU will still elicit ‘déjà vu’ 

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz likely got his old-time Hurricanes fan base just a bit hyped Monday when he spoke to WQAM about an intriguing road game Nov. 23 against FIU at Marlins Park, former site of the iconic Orange Bowl Stadium — where Diaz grew up watching the Canes and Dolphins and where current FIU coach and former UM coach Butch Davis led Miami back to greatness from 1995 to 2000.

Kickoff for the Canes (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) versus the Panthers (5-5, 3-4 C-USA) is at 7 p.m.

“What’s that going to feel like?’’ Diaz was asked.

“Well, we’re going to stay at our same home hotel. We’re just going to take a different turn,’’ replied Diaz, whose Hurricanes are coming off a 52-27 victory over Louisville and are now in their third open week this season. The Panthers, coming off a 37-7 loss at Florida Atlantic, also have an open week.

“It’s a little bit different for all of us,’’ Diaz said. “Hey, look, it’s not just going to be us. There are going to be a lot of people in their cars and they’re going to have a little bit of déjà vu heading down the Dolphin Expressway and getting off that exit.

“To me it’s going to be an amazing day. Our guys are going to be really excited to do it. It’s going to be weird to kind of walk out there and see the football field painted at Marlins Park. But, hey, football is coming back to Little Havana and I think that’s an amazing thing. We got a couple weeks to get ready for it, but I think our guys will be very excited to play in that game. It will almost have a bowl-game type like feel with just the strangeness of the surroundings. I think it’s a neat showcase for Miami football.”

Marlins Park has a seating capacity of about 37,000, but when the game was announced last January, FIU executive director of sports and entertainment Pete Garcia cited “40,000” being being “able to witness a football game at a site where many historic games have been played from Super Bowls to National Championships.

“This is where football in the city of Miami originated.”

Here’s what the FIU website has posted about the game, which is designated as a home game for the Panthers and road game for the Hurricanes. The game will likely be a sellout.

“For those interested in purchasing tickets [and parking], call 305-FIU-GAME or click here. This year’s matchup will mark the return of football to the historic site of the former Orange Bowl Stadium, as the Panthers and Hurricanes are set to battle it out at Marlins Park on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. The site is rich with history, hosting numerous Super Bowls and becoming the Mecca of football during its run.”

