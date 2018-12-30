Who could be next in line as the Hurricanes’ head football coach? Some possibilities

Mark Richt is out as the University of Miami Hurricanes’ head football coach. He announced his retirement Sunday after 18 years as a college football head coach, with the last three at his alma mater UM.

So who could be next in line to take over the Hurricanes’ football program? Here are some possibilities.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal

Cristobal, who is finishing his first year as Oregon’s head coach, has direct ties to the UM program, having played on two national championship teams (1989, 1991) and served as a grad assistant from 1998-2000 and then as an assistant coach for three years (tight ends from 2004-2005 and offensive line in 2006) before a six-year stint as FIU’s head coach. He then spent three years as Alabama’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach before moving over to Oregon as offensive coordinator in 2017 and then as head coach this year.

Cristobal, a Miami native who graduated from Columbus High, also has strong ties on the recruiting front. His current class at Oregon ranks sixth nationally and includes the top player this cycle in California’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and also includes seven of the top 150 players, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He has two players from South Florida committed to play on the West Coast in Deerfield Beach’s Ge’Mon Eaford and Brandon Dorlus.

But the question remains: with the positive trajectory Cristobal has Oregon on this year, would he drop it for a chance to come back to his alma mater?

FIU head coach Butch Davis

Another top candidate is another former Miami coach who is continues his career less than 10 miles away at FIU. In just two years, Davis has turned the Panthers into a contender in the Conference-USA, going 17-9 since taking over before the 2017 season.

Davis had incredible success in his stint at Miami, going 51-20 over six years before leaving after the 2000 season to try his hand as an NFL head coach.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano

The former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was interviewed the last time Miami had a head coaching vacancy, so it’s possible he gets a call again.

Schiano, 52, spent two years as Miami’s defensive coordinator in 1999-2000 before his 11-year run at Rutgers. UM’s defense ranked 12th in 1999 in points per game allowed (17.2) and fifth in 2000 (15.5) while working with studs such as soon-to-be NFL Pro Bowlers Dan Morgan, Jonathan Vilma and Ed Reed.

Kliff Kingsbury, Southern California offensive coordinator

USC just hired Kingsbury on Dec. 4 to be its offensive coordinator shortly after he was fired following six years at Texas Tech. His main asset: He’s a quarterback guru, tutoring players such as Kansas City Chiefs starter and NFL MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, among others.

FAU head coach Lane Kiffin

It wouldn’t be a Power 5 head coaching search list without Kiffin on it, right? Kiffin, the former head coach at Tennessee and USC and offensive coordinator at Alabama, had a phenomenal first year with the Owls (11-3) before regressing to the mean this year (5-7).