Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt retires from coaching as program sinks into tailspin

Mark Richt retired as University of Miami’s football coach on Sunday, ending a three-year tenure that included an Orange Bowl appearance but a disappointing third and final season punctuated by a humiliating loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Richt, 58, informed athletic director Blake James on Sunday morning that he is “stepping down as the Head Coach of UM Football.”

He said “the decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer. This was my decision. The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Hurricane Family for welcoming me back home and for supporting the outstanding young men in our program. I only wish that we could have achieved greater things in return. I also want to thank President Frenk and Blake for their incredible support, as well as the outstanding men and women in UM Athletics. Most importantly, I want to thank the incredible coaches, staff, and their families who gave their all to The U each and every day, and our student-athletes, who wore The U jersey with pride and who worked hard towards their degree. Katharyn and I will be cheering on the Canes in the years to come and The U will never leave our hearts.”

Richt was 25-13 in his three seasons at UM, including 7-6 this season.

In the wake of UM’s 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl, Richt understood that he had to make changes to UM’s staff, according to someone in direct contact with him. Richt ultimately decided he would rather retire than make changes and embark on rebuilding the program.

UM will begin a search for a replacement.

“In order to rise From its own ashes A phoenix First Must Burn.” — DeeJay Dallas (@13kDeejay) December 30, 2018

Soon after the Richt news, Miami star running back Travis Homer, a junior, announced on social media that he has hired an agent and will enter the 2019 NFL Draft instead of returning to the Hurricanes.

Former Hurricanes defensive coordinator and fan favorite Manny Diaz would have been one possibility to replace Richt as head coach, but Diaz coached his final game with UM at the Pinstripe to become the new head coach at Temple University. It was unknown as of Sunday afternoon if Diaz would be open to return to MIami.

Other finalists for the job when Richt was hired include former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach (and former UM defensive coordinator) Greg Schiano, Dan Mullen (who was subsequently hired by Florida) and former UM coach Butch Davis (who was subsequently hired by FIU).





Former Hurricanes football player Mario Cristobal, a native Miamian, rising star and the current head coach at Oregon, is another possible strong candidate who could return to his roots if he were offered the job.

Another possible candidate could be the offensive-minded Lane Kiffin, who is the head coach now at FAU in Boca Raton.

Miami Herald sportswriter Jordan McPherson contributed to this report.