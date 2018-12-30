UM’s Mark Richt retires from coaching

Mark Richt retired as University of Miami’s football coach on Sunday, ending a three-year tenure that included an Orange Bowl appearance but a disappointing third and final season.

Richt, 58, informed athletic director Blake James on Sunday morning that he is “stepping down as the Head Coach of UM Football.”

He said “the decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer. This was my decision. The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Hurricane Family for welcoming me back home and for supporting the outstanding young men in our program. I only wish that we could have achieved greater things in return. I also want to thank President Frenk and Blake for their incredible support, as well as the outstanding men and women in UM Athletics. Most importantly, I want to thank the incredible coaches, staff, and their families who gave their all to The U each and every day, and our student-athletes, who wore The U jersey with pride and who worked hard towards their degree. Katharyn and I will be cheering on the Canes in the years to come and The U will never leave our hearts.”

Richt was 25-13 in his three seasons at UM, including 7-6 this season.

In the wake of UM’s 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl, Richt understood that he had to make changes to UM’s staff, according to someone in direct contact with him. Richt ultimately decided he would rather retire than make changes and embark on a rebuilding program.

UM will begin a search for a replacement. Other finalists for the job when Richt was hired include former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano, Dan Mullen (who was subsequently hired by Florida) and Butch Davis (who was subsequently hired by FIU).





This story will continue to be updated.