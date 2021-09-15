Nicky Jam just bought a $6 million unit in downtown Miami’s most photographed high-rise

One Thousand Museum, one of the most photographed buildings in Miami, was designed by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. Courtesy of Levy

Nicky Jam just bought a Messi-style mansion in the sky, only instead of a beachfront unit like the soccer star, his 4,600-square-foot apartment is in downtown Miami overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Jam, 40, one of the pioneers of reggaeton along with figures like Daddy Yankee, spent twice what he invested on his previous residence when he bought the $6 million condo at One Thousand Museum, one of Miami’s most photographed buildings, which was designed by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

Jam’s residence has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a staff room. The mid-floor condo unit has Italian-designed built-in closets, state-of-the-art home automation infrastructure from Crestron, and specially designed lighting by Uli Petzold, who they call the so-called lighting designer to the stars.

One Thousand Museum also has an indoor pool, a sky lounge for events, a private rooftop helipad, personalized scenting, and 24-hour security and valet staff.

Jam sold his modern Palm Island residence in February for $3.1 million, less than what he paid when he bought it in 2018. But it’s hard for him to miss the open spaces that can be enjoyed on an island because one of the advantages of One Thousand Museum residences is that the interior and exterior can be integrated with oversized terraces for each apartment.

David Beckham and hospitality mogul David Grutman have residences at One Thousand Museum, where the most expensive apartment, a penthouse, sold for $18 million in May.

“Downtown Miami has become the epicenter of entertainment, dining and nightlife, with impressive residential towers like One Thousand Museum, setting the tone for luxury living in the area,” said Tony Rodríguez-Tellaheche, the real estate agent who led Jam first in the sale of his Palm Island mansion and now in this purchase at One Thousand Museum.

“The Miami condo market has been incredibly active this year and we look forward to this activity continuing. Buyers from all over the world continue to look to Miami, and specifically the city center, as an ideal place to move, as the area offers a sense of a large, walkable city with a global connection, ”added Rodríguez-Tellaheche, owner from Prestige Realty Group, a Pinecrest-based real estate company that has specialized in luxury properties.

As for Nicky Jam, he released his most recent album, Infinity, in late August. He broke off his engagement to model Cydney Moreau in February.

